2025 Pre-Season Schedule Details Announced

July 7, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







In conjunction with the Ontario Hockey League, the Guelph Storm released the 2025 pre-season schedule today. The Storm will play six pre-season games, one of which is set to take place on a neutral site.

Friday, August 29th, 2025 - Guelph @ Brampton - 7:00pm - CAA Centre

Saturday, August 30th, 2025 - Brampton @ Guelph - 7:07pm - Sleeman Centre

Monday, September 1st, 2025 - Brantford @ Guelph - 2:07pm - North Dumfries Community Complex

Friday, September 5th, 2025 - Oshawa @ Guelph - 7:07pm - Sleeman Centre

Sunday, September 7th, 2025 - Guelph @ Oshawa - 4:05pm - Tribute Communities Centre

Friday, September 12th, 2025 - Brantford @ Guelph - 7:00pm - Brantford Civic Centre

Regular season Individual game tickets will be available for purchase beginning Tuesday, August 6th at 12:00pm ET online at tickets.guelphstorm.com, by calling 866-STORM-GO or in-person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Fame Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.

