2025 Pre-Season Schedule Details Announced
July 7, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
In conjunction with the Ontario Hockey League, the Guelph Storm released the 2025 pre-season schedule today. The Storm will play six pre-season games, one of which is set to take place on a neutral site.
Friday, August 29th, 2025 - Guelph @ Brampton - 7:00pm - CAA Centre
Saturday, August 30th, 2025 - Brampton @ Guelph - 7:07pm - Sleeman Centre
Monday, September 1st, 2025 - Brantford @ Guelph - 2:07pm - North Dumfries Community Complex
Friday, September 5th, 2025 - Oshawa @ Guelph - 7:07pm - Sleeman Centre
Sunday, September 7th, 2025 - Guelph @ Oshawa - 4:05pm - Tribute Communities Centre
Friday, September 12th, 2025 - Brantford @ Guelph - 7:00pm - Brantford Civic Centre
Regular season Individual game tickets will be available for purchase beginning Tuesday, August 6th at 12:00pm ET online at tickets.guelphstorm.com, by calling 866-STORM-GO or in-person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Fame Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.
Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.
