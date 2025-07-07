Petes Announce 2025 Preseason Schedule

July 7, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

(Peterborough, ON) - The Peterborough Petes have officially announced their schedule for the 2025 OHL preseason. The Petes will play four games in total with the first taking place on Saturday, August 30.

The Petes first three preseason games will take place in local community arenas. The locations of these games will be announced later this week. The fourth and final game will take place in Sarnia at Progressive Auto Sales Arena.

The Petes full preseason schedule can be seen below:

Saturday, August 30 at 7:05 p.m. vs Erie Otters (location TBA)

Sunday, August 31 at 2:05 p.m. vs Erie Otters (location TBA)

Sunday, September 7 at 2:05 p.m. vs Kingston Frontenacs (location TBA)

Friday, September 12 at 7:05 p.m. @ Sarnia Sting (Progressive Auto Sales Arena)

Stay tuned to the Petes social media in the coming weeks for preseason updates including ticket sales and other exciting activations.







