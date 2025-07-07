OHL Announces 2025 Preseason Schedule

Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League today announced the preseason schedule for the 2025-26 season that includes 50 games slated to take place between Friday, August 29 and Sunday, September 14.

Training camps get underway in August in preparation for Opening Night of the 2025-26 OHL regular season that takes place on Thursday, September 18 in North Bay (vs. Oshawa) and Peterborough (vs. Brampton).

This year's preseason schedule includes a showcase at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium over Labour Day weekend that includes the host Rangers, the Brantford Bulldogs, Oshawa Generals, and Saginaw Spirit.

There are an additional 18 neutral site games taking place in non-OHL venues, including four with locations still to be announced in the coming weeks.

2025 OHL Preseason Schedule:

Friday, August 29th

Oshawa vs. Saginaw, 2:00pm (at Kitchener)

Guelph at Brampton, 7:00pm

Brantford at Kitchener, 7:00pm

Sarnia at London, 7:00pm

Saturday, August 30th

Saginaw vs. Brantford, 2:00pm (at Kitchener)

Oshawa at Kitchener, 7:00pm

Flint at Niagara, 7:00pm

London at Sarnia, 7:05pm

Erie vs. Peterborough, 7:05pm (Location TBA)

Brampton at Guelph, 7:07pm

Sunday, August 31st

Ottawa at Kingston, 2:00pm

Saginaw at Kitchener, 2:00pm

North Bay vs. Owen Sound, 2:00pm (at Collingwood)

Erie vs. Peterborough, 2:05pm (Location TBA)

Sudbury at Sault Ste. Marie, 2:07pm

Monday, September 1st

Brantford vs. Guelph, 2:07pm (at Ayr)

Owen Sound at Barrie, 6:00pm

Wednesday, September 3rd

Ottawa at North Bay, 7:00pm

Rouyn-Noranda vs. Sudbury, 7:00pm (at Timmins)

Thursday, September 4th

Brampton at Barrie, 7:00pm

Brantford at Niagara, 7:00pm

Friday, September 5th

Windsor at Flint, 7:00pm (Iceland Arena)

Owen Sound at Brampton, 7:00pm

Niagara at Brantford, 7:00pm

Erie at London, 7:00pm

Kingston vs. Ottawa, 7:00pm (Location TBA)

Sault Ste. Marie at Sudbury, 7:05pm

North Bay vs. Sarnia, 7:05pm (at Midland, ON)

Oshawa at Guelph, 7:07pm

Saturday, September 6th

North Bay at Ottawa, 1:00pm

London vs. Erie, 7:00pm (Western Fair, London)

Barrie vs. Sarnia, 7:05pm (at Midland, ON)

Sunday, September 7th

Barrie vs. Owen Sound, 2:00pm (at Port Elgin)

Kingston vs. Peterborough, 2:05pm (Location TBA)

Windsor vs. Saginaw, 2:05pm (at Chatham)

Guelph at Oshawa, 4:05pm

Friday, September 12th

Barrie at Brampton, 7:00pm

Guelph at Brantford, 7:00pm

Oshawa at Kitchener, 7:00pm

Peterborough at Sarnia, 7:05pm

North Bay at Sudbury, 7:05pm

Sault Ste. Marie vs. Saginaw, 7:05pm (at Midland, MI)

Flint vs. Erie, 7:30pm (at Stratford)

Saturday, September 13th

Owen Sound at North Bay, 4:00pm

Kitchener vs. Windsor, 7:05pm (at Lakeshore)

Sunday, September 14th

Oshawa at Barrie, 2:00pm

Niagara at Brampton, 2:00pm

Saginaw at Sault Ste. Marie, 2:07pm

Flint vs. Windsor, 2:05pm (at LaSalle)

Kingston vs. Sudbury, 4:00pm (at Stouffville)







