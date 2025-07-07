OHL Announces 2025 Preseason Schedule
July 7, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release
Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League today announced the preseason schedule for the 2025-26 season that includes 50 games slated to take place between Friday, August 29 and Sunday, September 14.
Training camps get underway in August in preparation for Opening Night of the 2025-26 OHL regular season that takes place on Thursday, September 18 in North Bay (vs. Oshawa) and Peterborough (vs. Brampton).
This year's preseason schedule includes a showcase at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium over Labour Day weekend that includes the host Rangers, the Brantford Bulldogs, Oshawa Generals, and Saginaw Spirit.
There are an additional 18 neutral site games taking place in non-OHL venues, including four with locations still to be announced in the coming weeks.
2025 OHL Preseason Schedule:
Friday, August 29th
Oshawa vs. Saginaw, 2:00pm (at Kitchener)
Guelph at Brampton, 7:00pm
Brantford at Kitchener, 7:00pm
Sarnia at London, 7:00pm
Saturday, August 30th
Saginaw vs. Brantford, 2:00pm (at Kitchener)
Oshawa at Kitchener, 7:00pm
Flint at Niagara, 7:00pm
London at Sarnia, 7:05pm
Erie vs. Peterborough, 7:05pm (Location TBA)
Brampton at Guelph, 7:07pm
Sunday, August 31st
Ottawa at Kingston, 2:00pm
Saginaw at Kitchener, 2:00pm
North Bay vs. Owen Sound, 2:00pm (at Collingwood)
Erie vs. Peterborough, 2:05pm (Location TBA)
Sudbury at Sault Ste. Marie, 2:07pm
Monday, September 1st
Brantford vs. Guelph, 2:07pm (at Ayr)
Owen Sound at Barrie, 6:00pm
Wednesday, September 3rd
Ottawa at North Bay, 7:00pm
Rouyn-Noranda vs. Sudbury, 7:00pm (at Timmins)
Thursday, September 4th
Brampton at Barrie, 7:00pm
Brantford at Niagara, 7:00pm
Friday, September 5th
Windsor at Flint, 7:00pm (Iceland Arena)
Owen Sound at Brampton, 7:00pm
Niagara at Brantford, 7:00pm
Erie at London, 7:00pm
Kingston vs. Ottawa, 7:00pm (Location TBA)
Sault Ste. Marie at Sudbury, 7:05pm
North Bay vs. Sarnia, 7:05pm (at Midland, ON)
Oshawa at Guelph, 7:07pm
Saturday, September 6th
North Bay at Ottawa, 1:00pm
London vs. Erie, 7:00pm (Western Fair, London)
Barrie vs. Sarnia, 7:05pm (at Midland, ON)
Sunday, September 7th
Barrie vs. Owen Sound, 2:00pm (at Port Elgin)
Kingston vs. Peterborough, 2:05pm (Location TBA)
Windsor vs. Saginaw, 2:05pm (at Chatham)
Guelph at Oshawa, 4:05pm
Friday, September 12th
Barrie at Brampton, 7:00pm
Guelph at Brantford, 7:00pm
Oshawa at Kitchener, 7:00pm
Peterborough at Sarnia, 7:05pm
North Bay at Sudbury, 7:05pm
Sault Ste. Marie vs. Saginaw, 7:05pm (at Midland, MI)
Flint vs. Erie, 7:30pm (at Stratford)
Saturday, September 13th
Owen Sound at North Bay, 4:00pm
Kitchener vs. Windsor, 7:05pm (at Lakeshore)
Sunday, September 14th
Oshawa at Barrie, 2:00pm
Niagara at Brampton, 2:00pm
Saginaw at Sault Ste. Marie, 2:07pm
Flint vs. Windsor, 2:05pm (at LaSalle)
Kingston vs. Sudbury, 4:00pm (at Stouffville)
Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 7, 2025
- Kingston Frontenacs Announce Preseason Schedule for 2025-26 Season - Kingston Frontenacs
- Generals Release Preseason Schedule - Oshawa Generals
- Preseason Hockey Returns to Midland as Spirit Exhibition Dates Announced - Saginaw Spirit
- Windsor Spitfires Announce 2025 Preseason Schedule - Windsor Spitfires
- 2025 Pre-Season Schedule Details Announced - Guelph Storm
- Petes Announce 2025 Preseason Schedule - Peterborough Petes
- Ottawa 67's Announce 2025-26 Preseason Schedule - Ottawa 67's
- OHL Announces 2025 Preseason Schedule - OHL
- Erie Otters to Play Five Exhibition Games Ahead of 2025-26 Season - Erie Otters
- Windsor Spitfires Announce 2025 Preseason Schedule - Windsor Spitfires
- Nine Firebirds Attend NHL Development Camps - Flint Firebirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.