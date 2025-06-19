Petes Announce 2025 Education Fund Award Winners

(Peterborough, ON) - On Thursday, June 19 the Peterborough Petes announced the 2025 winners of the Peterborough Petes Education Fund Scholarships that are awarded each year to a player from the Petes U18AAA and the Peterborough IceKats U18AA as selected by their coaches.

"The Peterborough Petes Education fund was established by former Petes Board of Directors member Pat Casey in the late 1970s. We are proud to continue to give out these scholarships each year to deserving athletes and students. Pat always knew that education was a critical part of the Peterborough Petes program and his work has allowed for these scholarships to continue to current students and athletes," said Rod McGillis, Peterborough Petes Vice President who oversees the Petes Education Fund with alumnus Mike Martone and Laura Kennedy.

This year's winner from the Peterborough Petes U18AAA is Cameron Meek. Meek, a forward from Port Perry, ON, attends Port Perry High School and served as Captain of the team this season.

"I'm honoured to receive this award," noted Meek. "I want to thank my coaches for giving me the opportunity to lead this team. Your support and belief helped me to be better every single day both on and off the ice. I also want to thank the boys for an amazing season and wish them the best with whatever they do next year."

"Cameron Meek spent two impressive years with the U18 Petes, earning the captaincy in his second season," said Petes U18 Coach Scott Roche. "Known for his exceptional leadership, Cameron consistently led by example, demonstrating a strong work ethic both on and off the ice. His infectious attitude helped elevate the team's morale, making him a key motivator and a great teammate. Always putting in the effort and displaying a high level of commitment, he quickly became someone others looked up to, not just for his skill, but for his character and dedication to the game."

This year's winner from the Peterborough IceKats U18AA is Hannah McInnes. McInnes, a Peterborough native, plays defence for the IceKats and attends St. Peter Secondary.

"I feel very fortunate and grateful to receive this award," exclaimed McInnes. "I want to thank the entire IceKats organization and all of my coaches over the years who have helped develop me as a player and a person along the way. As I have just graduated from my last season of minor hockey; I will always remember all of my teammates and the memories we made over the years. I'm so lucky to have been part of such an amazing sport with awesome people. I'm looking forward to going away in the fall to university and putting this Peterborough Petes Education Fund scholarship towards my education. Lastly, I want to give a huge "thank you" to the Peterborough Petes organization for this generous award."

"Hannah McInnes has been a dedicated and inspiring IceKat," said IceKats U18AA Head Coach and Petes alumnus Cameron Mann. "She is an outstanding student, leader and teammate who always puts the team first. Her hard work, coachability and commitment, on and off the ice, make her a true role model. The University of Guelph is lucky to have her this fall!"

Each year, the Peterborough Petes Education Fund also gives out six $500.00 scholarships to each local high school (St. Peter, TASS, Adam Scott, Kenner, Crestwood and Holy Cross) to be presented to a graduating student (not necessarily an athlete) who has improved themselves through their hard work during their high school years.







