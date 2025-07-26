Petes Sign Second Round Import Pick Yanis Lutz to OHL Standard Player Agreement

July 26, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes News Release







(Peterborough, ON) - Peterborough Petes General Manager and Vice President of operations Michael Oke announced today that the team has signed second round import pick Yanis Lutz to an OHL Standard Player Agreement (SPA).

"We're very excited to announce that we've signed Yanis Lutz to an SPA," noted Oke. "Yanis is a player that Rob Wilson, Patrick O'Connor, myself, and other members of our staff have had a chance to see both in-person and on video. We feel that he has the abilities to succeed in the OHL and is a player that we're excited to be able to add to our group heading into next season."

Lutz, a 2008-born forward from Lachen, SUI, featured in 34 games for EV Zug U20 last season, scoring 14 goals and adding eight assists for 22 points. He also played in 12 games for EV Zug U17, scoring eight goals and adding five assists for 13 points. Lutz has represented his home country of Switzerland at the U17 level, picking up 12 points in 16 games throughout 2024-25. He is currently attending Switzerland U18 camp in preparation for the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

"We are thrilled to announce the signing of Yanis Lutz to our organization for the 2025-26 season here in Peterborough," said Petes Assistant Coach and Director of Player Personnel Patrick O'Connor. "Yanis is an offensive, skilled young player who is a strong skater with a very good hockey IQ. His track record has shown that he can produce offensively at every level that he has played in Switzerland, including his National Team. I would like to personally acknowledge Pat Pilloni and Nxtshot Sports for their work and assistance in making this exciting import deal possible. We very much look forward to Yanis arriving here in Peterborough and welcoming him to our city and the team."

Lutz is the second import player to sign with Peterborough for the upcoming season, after the Petes signed Czech forward and 2024 first round import pick Adam Novotný on July 9.

Stay tuned to the Petes website and social media channels for more exciting updates throughout the offseason.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 26, 2025

Petes Sign Second Round Import Pick Yanis Lutz to OHL Standard Player Agreement - Peterborough Petes

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.