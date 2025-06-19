Sarnia Sting Sign Forward Kase Kamzik

The Sarnia Sting Hockey Club is pleased to announce that forward Kase Kamzik has signed an OHL Standard Player Agreement.

The Johnstown, Pennsylvania native joins the Sting after an impressive 2024-25 season with the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite 16U program, where he tallied 26 goals and 33 assists for 59 points in 50 games. Kamzik's size, offensive touch, and compete level made him a standout throughout the season.

"Kamzik is an athletic player who really caught our eye over the last year," said Dylan Seca, General Manager of the Sarnia Sting. "He's made a lot of progress in his game, especially with his skating, and we expect that growth to continue. He has the ability to score with a quick release, protects the puck well, and brings a ton of energy with how aggressive he is on the forecheck. He's a talent we're excited to inject into our lineup - there's a ton of upside in his game."







