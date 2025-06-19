Generals Sign Defenceman Anthony Timmerman

June 19, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals have signed their 2025 fourth-round pick Anthony Timmerman to an Ontario Hockey League Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Oshawa selected defenceman Timmerman with the 77th pick from Detroit Little Caesars, where he collected 28 points in 21 games, including four goals and 24 assists.

"Anthony is a smooth-skating, skilled defenceman," said Gens' general manager, Roger Hunt. "We are looking at him in a Mitchell Vande Sompel mould. As he gains experience, he will shift into being a power play QB and point producer."

