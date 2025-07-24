Assistant Coach Dave Matsos Steps Away from Coaching Duties with the Sting
July 24, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Sarnia Sting News Release
The Sarnia Sting announced today that Assistant Coach David Matsos has resigned from his coaching duties with the Hockey Club to attend to non-hockey-related personal matters.
The Sting have begun the search for a new assistant coach and will announce a replacement in the near future.
Check out the Sarnia Sting Statistics
Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 24, 2025
- Assistant Coach Dave Matsos Steps Away from Coaching Duties with the Sting - Sarnia Sting
- Rangers Sign Goaltender Christian Kirsch to Standard Player Agreement - Kitchener Rangers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Sarnia Sting Stories
- Assistant Coach Dave Matsos Steps Away from Coaching Duties with the Sting
- Sarnia Sting Sign Defenceman Cameron Aucoin
- Sarnia Sting Complete 2025 CHL Import Draft
- Sarnia Sting Announces Key Changes to Hockey Operations Staff Ahead of 2025-26 Season
- Sarnia Sting Acquire Forward Jack Van Volsen in Trade with Brampton Steelheads