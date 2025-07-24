Assistant Coach Dave Matsos Steps Away from Coaching Duties with the Sting

Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Sarnia Sting announced today that Assistant Coach David Matsos has resigned from his coaching duties with the Hockey Club to attend to non-hockey-related personal matters.

The Sting have begun the search for a new assistant coach and will announce a replacement in the near future.







