Sarnia Sting Acquire Forward Jack Van Volsen in Trade with Brampton Steelheads

June 25, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Sarnia Sting Hockey Club announced today that the team has completed a trade with the Brampton Steelheads.

In the deal, the Sting have acquired forward Jack Van Volsen, in exchange for a 2026 5th round pick (Sarnia), a 2027 3rd round pick (Ottawa), and the rights to defenceman David Green.

Van Volsen, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound forward born in 2006 from Brooklin, ON, is a highly skilled and competitive player who posted 17 goals and 22 assists for 39 points in 67 games during the 2024-25 OHL season. A 6th overall selection by the Peterborough Petes in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection, Van Volsen has consistently demonstrated high-end offensive upside, vision, and maturity in his game. His ability to read plays, distribute the puck, and finish around the net make him a valuable addition to the Sting's forward group.

"Jack's a player we believed was among the best in his age group during his draft year," said Sting General Manager Dylan Seca. "He's a smart puck mover with a great release and brings the kind of skill and competitiveness we need to challenge in the Western Conference. He'll help our power play, and his character and will to win make him a great fit for our group."

Van Volsen also brings intangibles that go beyond the scoresheet. His leadership qualities, work ethic, and commitment to improving every day align closely with the Sting's culture and vision heading into the 2025-26 season.

