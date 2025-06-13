Ryan Finch and Mark Guy Join David Legwand as New Ownership Group of the Sarnia Stiing

June 13, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

SARNIA, ON - June 13, 2025, A new chapter is set to begin for the Sarnia Sting Hockey Club.

The Ontario Hockey League's Board of Governors has officially approved the sale of the team, with Ryan Finch and Mark Guy entering the league as new owners. The sale is now awaiting the assignment of existing agreements with the City of Sarnia before the transfer is officially completed.

A formal press conference, open to the public, will be held on Monday, June 16 at 11:00 a.m. at the Four Points Hotel & Conference Centre.

This is a significant and exciting moment for the franchise and its fanbase. With deep hockey knowledge, proven business leadership, and strong community ties, the new ownership team is well-positioned to guide the Sting into a promising future.

Ryan Finch, President of Finch Auto Group, leads one of Ontario's largest and most highly regarded automotive dealership groups, along with a diverse portfolio of other business ventures. Based in London, Ontario, Finch Auto Group operates dealerships across several cities including Sarnia and represents a wide range of brands including Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Ford, Lincoln, Hyundai, Genesis, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram. Under Ryan's leadership, Finch Auto Group has built a reputation for driving business success, and for its commitment to community investment.

In 2023, Finch made a landmark $5 million donation to St. Joseph's Health Care Foundation to support the transformation of the mental health care system, one of the largest private contributions to mental health care in the region's history. Ryan was recently inducted into the London Business Hall of Fame, recognizing his leadership and community impact.

"I've always admired how sports can bring a city together," said Finch. "The Sarnia Sting are more than a hockey team. they're a source of pride and inspiration for the region. I'm honoured to be part of the next chapter."

Joining Finch is Mark Guy, who brings over 25 years of experience in the hockey world, most notably with Newport Sports Management, one of the NHL's premier player representation agencies. Throughout his career, he represented numerous elite players including Steven Stamkos, Alex Pietrangelo, Bo Horvat, Travis Konecny, Tom Wilson, and both the Strome and Subban brothers.

A former OHL player with the London Knights and later an All-Canadian and team captain at Western University, Guy has spent his professional life deeply embedded in the sport. His connection to the Sting is also a personal one: his son, Brayden Guy, wore the "C" in Sarnia and was a respected leader both on and off the ice.

Now residing in Sarnia with his wife Gayle, Mark brings a strong hockey mind and a deep appreciation for player development.

"I've spent my life in this game, and I believe in what the Sting represent," said Guy. "This is a strong franchise with passionate fans, a dedicated staff, and a great future. I'm grateful for the opportunity to contribute and excited about what lies ahead."

Ryan and Mark have been close friends since their days at the Ivey Business School, where they first connected over a shared passion for business and sports. After years of dreaming about owning a team together, they are now set to become the majority owners of the Sarnia Sting.

Ontario Hockey League Commissioner, Bryan Crawford shares enthusiasm in the new addition to ownership. "Having had the opportunity to get to know both Ryan and Mark over the past several months, it's very evident that both of these men care deeply about junior hockey, the players and being an active community presence in Sarnia-Lambton. It's with great pleasure that I welcome both Ryan and Mark to the Ontario Hockey League as they join David Legwand in the tremendous work he's doing with the Sting franchise."

David Legwand, who will remain part of the ownership group, has been with the Sting since 2015. A former second overall NHL Draft pick and the first-ever selection by the Nashville Predators, Legwand played over 1,100 NHL games during a 16-year career that included stints with the Predators, Detroit Red Wings, Ottawa Senators, and Buffalo Sabres.

Since joining the Sting, Legwand has helped guide the club through meaningful progress both on and off the ice. His commitment to building a strong team culture and a supportive environment for young players has been a hallmark of his involvement.

"We're thrilled to welcome Ryan and Mark to the organization," said Legwand. "Both bring unique strengths, and most importantly, they care deeply about hockey and this community. This is a major step forward for the franchise."

Pending City Council approval, the new ownership group is expected to officially assume operations later this month. More information will be shared with fans in the coming weeks, including opportunities to meet the new owners and hear more about their vision for the Sting's future.

Fans and media are invited to attend the press conference on Monday, June 16 at 11:00 a.m. at the Four Points Hotel & Conference Centre. An online submission form here to submit questions for the new ownership group, some of which may be asked during the event by moderator and Sting TV voice Terry Doyle.

Cogeco subscribers can watch the press conference live on YourTV HD, Channel 700.







