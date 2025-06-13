OHL Unveils 2025-26 Home Openers - Brantford Bulldogs September 20th
June 13, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Brantford Bulldogs News Release
Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League today announced home openers for the 2025-26 regular season for all 20 of its member teams.
The 680-game OHL regular season opens on Thursday, September 18th when the North Bay Battalion play host to the Oshawa Generals at 7:00pm while the Peterborough Petes take on the visiting Brampton Steelheads at 7:05pm. Opening Week action continues on Friday with a total of eight home openers on the schedule, including a banner-raising night for the defending OHL and Memorial Cup champion London Knights. Five more teams open the home portion of their schedule on Saturday, September 20th before two more do so on Sunday, September 21st. An additional three teams including Flint, Owen Sound and Ottawa will hold home openers the following weekend.
The entire 2025-26 Ontario Hockey League regular season schedule will be released Monday, June 16th at 2:00pm.
2025-26 OHL Home Openers - involving the Brantford Bulldogs:
Fri., September 19 - Kitchener Rangers (vs. Brantford) 7:00pm
Sat., September 20 - Brantford Bulldogs (vs. Peterborough) 7:00pm
