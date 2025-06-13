Matthew Schaefer Named CHL Top Prospect at 2025 CHL Awards

June 13, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie, Pennsylvania -- It has already been quite a busy summer for one of the NHL's top prospects and his trophy cabinet continues to fill up.

At the 2025 CHL Awards in Toronto Friday, Otters defenseman Matthew Schaefer was presented with the CHL Top Prospect Award presented by Kubota Canada.

The 17-year-old Stoney Creek, ON native becomes the second Otter to win this award after Connor McDavid was the recipient in 2015.

Awarded since 1991, the CHL Top Draft Prospect Award presented by Kubota Canada is given out every year to the top eligible prospect for the NHL Entry Draft from the Canadian Hockey League.

In an injury-shortened season, Schaefer was dynamic in 17 games with the Otters, putting up over a point-per-game with 22 points (7G+15A) and being a +21.

Currently ranked as the #1 North American Skater by NHL Central Scouting and projected to go first overall in the NHL Entry Draft in Los Angeles on June 27, this award adds to the list of accolades for Schaefer.

Otters General Manager Dave Brown spoke with excitement about this honor and what Schaefer means to the Otters organization.

"One might find that 'proud' fails to adequately describe the magnitude of Matthew's achievements," Brown said. "Matthew has encountered adversity and loss during his time in Erie, yet he rises as an exceptional individual whose greatness can't be quantified. Matthew serves as a cultural representative and a generational ambassador of the game. We are grateful to include Matthew as an everlasting member of the Erie Otter family. To reach greatness, one must rely on the collaboration of various individuals; Todd, Jen, and Jonathan have played an exceptional role in directing Matthew toward his accomplishments."

The Erie Otters congratulate Matthew on this honor and are proud of what he has accomplished in his career to this point.







