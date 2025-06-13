Jackson Parsons Named CHL Goalie of the Year

June 13, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, Ont. - The CHL announced today that Jackson Parsons was named the CHL Goalie of the Year as voted on by members of NHL Central Scouting. Jackson has now earned three awards in his final season with the Kitchener Rangers. Overage Player of the Year (OHL), Goalie of the Year (OHL), and Goalie of the Year (CHL).

Winner - Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers / OHL)

Nominees - Max Hildebrand (Prince Albert Raiders / WHL), Jacob Steinman (Halifax Mooseheads / QMJHL)

The CHL Goaltender of the Year Award is given out annually to the top goaltender in the Canadian Hockey League. Jackson Parsons of the Kitchener Rangers (OHL) became the first player in franchise history to earn CHL Goaltender of the Year honours, and the first OHL goalie to win the award since Michael McNiven in 2016-17. Parsons was the backbone of a Rangers squad that notched its fourth 100-point season in franchise history in 2024-25, leading the CHL with 37 wins and setting a new Rangers single-season record with a 2.24 goals-against average. He also tied for second in the OHL with a .920 save percentage. In his fourth and final season with Kitchener, the 20-year-old from Embrun, Ont., led the OHL with five shutouts, finishing his Rangers career with nine - just one shy of the franchise record.







