Jackson Parsons Named CHL Goalie of the Year
June 13, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener, Ont. - The CHL announced today that Jackson Parsons was named the CHL Goalie of the Year as voted on by members of NHL Central Scouting. Jackson has now earned three awards in his final season with the Kitchener Rangers. Overage Player of the Year (OHL), Goalie of the Year (OHL), and Goalie of the Year (CHL).
Winner - Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers / OHL)
Nominees - Max Hildebrand (Prince Albert Raiders / WHL), Jacob Steinman (Halifax Mooseheads / QMJHL)
The CHL Goaltender of the Year Award is given out annually to the top goaltender in the Canadian Hockey League. Jackson Parsons of the Kitchener Rangers (OHL) became the first player in franchise history to earn CHL Goaltender of the Year honours, and the first OHL goalie to win the award since Michael McNiven in 2016-17. Parsons was the backbone of a Rangers squad that notched its fourth 100-point season in franchise history in 2024-25, leading the CHL with 37 wins and setting a new Rangers single-season record with a 2.24 goals-against average. He also tied for second in the OHL with a .920 save percentage. In his fourth and final season with Kitchener, the 20-year-old from Embrun, Ont., led the OHL with five shutouts, finishing his Rangers career with nine - just one shy of the franchise record.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 13, 2025
- Matthew Schaefer Named CHL Top Prospect at 2025 CHL Awards - Erie Otters
- Jackson Parsons Named CHL Goalie of the Year - Kitchener Rangers
- Firebirds Sign Free Agent Defenseman Zack Bleick - Flint Firebirds
- Misa Honored at CHL Awards with Top Scorer Award - Saginaw Spirit
- Petes Sign 2025 Second Round Pick Matthew Perreault to OHL Standard Player Agreement - Peterborough Petes
- First 'Rivalry Week' Matches Spirit and Firebirds in Home-And-Home - Saginaw Spirit
- Kitchener Rangers Announce Schedule for Inaugural Rivalry Week - Kitchener Rangers
- OHL Rivalry Week - Brantford Takes on Brampton - Brantford Bulldogs
- OHL Unveils 2025-26 Home Openers - Brantford Bulldogs September 20th - Brantford Bulldogs
- Generals Take on Petes in OHL Rivalry Week - Oshawa Generals
- OHL Announces Rivalry Week, Frontenacs Set to Clash in Two Matchups with Ottawa 67's - Kingston Frontenacs
- Erie Otters to Participate in Inaugural OHL Rivalry Week - Erie Otters
- Storm and Attack Go Head-To-Head in Inaugural OHL Rivalry Week - Guelph Storm
- Get Ready for Rivalry Week Starting October 16th - OHL
- 67's Announce 2025-26 Rivalry Week - Ottawa 67's
- Frontenacs Sign 2022 Draft Choice Matthew Frost - Kingston Frontenacs
- Ryan Finch and Mark Guy Join David Legwand as New Ownership Group of the Sarnia Stiing - Sarnia Sting
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.