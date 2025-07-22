Kitchener Rangers Introduce Season Starter Pack

July 22, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, Ont. - The Kitchener Rangers are excited to introduce our Season Starter Pack for the 2025-26 season!

For $200.00, you will get entry to the first eight Kitchener Ranger home games in the regular season. That is a 15% saving on single game ticket purchases. Act fast as there are limited tickets available.

Season Starter Pack Game Package:

Home Opener (Brantford Bulldogs) - Friday, September 19th at 7:00 p.m.

First Responders Night (Erie Otters) - Friday, September 26th at 7:00 p.m.

Oktoberfest (Owen Sound Attack) - Friday October 3rd at 7:00 p.m.

Country Night/Rivalry Week (Guelph Storm) - Tuesday October 14th at 7:00 p.m.

Hockey Helps the Homeless/Rivalry Week (London Knights) - Friday, October 17th at 7:00 p.m.

Flint Firebirds - Friday, October 24th at 7:00 p.m.

Star Wars Night (North Bay Battalion) - Sunday, October 26th at 6:00 p.m.

Halloween (Sudbury Wolves) - Friday, October 31st at 7:00 p.m.

To purchase your Season Starter Pack now, head to the box office at the Centre in the Square.







