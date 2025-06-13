Kitchener Rangers Announce Schedule for Inaugural Rivalry Week

June 13, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener, Ont. - The Kitchener Rangers are excited to announce it's schedule for the inaugural OHL Rivalry Week to be held from Monday, October 13th until Sunday, October 19th.

The East Avenue Blue will play three times during rivalry week, twice at home and once on the road. The first matchup will be on Tuesday, October 14th against Highway 7 rivals, the Guelph Storm with the Rangers dawning their signature third jersey. Then the Rangers will play a home-and-home with the reigning memorial cup champion, London Knights. The first contest will take place at The Aud on Friday, October 17th and the reverse match will take place in London at Canada Life Place on Sunday, October 19th.

Full Rivalry Week Schedule:

Tuesday, October 14th at 7:00 p.m. vs. Guelph Storm

Friday, Octover 17th at 7:00 p.m. vs. London Knights

Sunday, Octover 19th at 2:00 p.m. at London Knights

This exciting week is expected to bring even more intensity to already heated matchups and we want to see you there! For more information on rivalry week, head to the OHL website.

In case you missed it, the club announced the 2025-26 home opener will take place on Friday, September 19th at 7:00 p.m. against the Eastern Conference's Brantford Bulldogs. The full schedule for the 2025-26 season will be released on Monday, June 16th.

Tickets to these games will go on sale when single game tickets are released later this summer. Stay tuned for all ticketing updates on our social media channels and website.







