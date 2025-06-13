67's Announce 2025-26 Rivalry Week

June 13, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ottawa 67's News Release







OTTAWA - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) has announced the official schedule for their Rivalry Week that will debut during the 2025-26 season, with the Ottawa 67's set to face off in three matchups against longtime divisional foes.

The Rivalry Week will see the 67's take on the Kingston Frontenacs in back-to-back games on October 17 and October 19, with a battle against the Peterborough Petes sandwiched in between on October 18.

Rivalry Week brings battles, both divisional and in some cases cross-conference to the forefront with a schedule that OHL fans young and old can look forward to. During that week, there will be a total of 26 rivalry games taking place including 20 home-and-home matchups.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.