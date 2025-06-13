67's Announce 2025-26 Rivalry Week
June 13, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Ottawa 67's News Release
OTTAWA - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) has announced the official schedule for their Rivalry Week that will debut during the 2025-26 season, with the Ottawa 67's set to face off in three matchups against longtime divisional foes.
The Rivalry Week will see the 67's take on the Kingston Frontenacs in back-to-back games on October 17 and October 19, with a battle against the Peterborough Petes sandwiched in between on October 18.
Rivalry Week brings battles, both divisional and in some cases cross-conference to the forefront with a schedule that OHL fans young and old can look forward to. During that week, there will be a total of 26 rivalry games taking place including 20 home-and-home matchups.
