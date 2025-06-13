Erie Otters to Participate in Inaugural OHL Rivalry Week

June 13, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie, Pennsylvania - A new initiative from the Ontario Hockey League sees some of the league's biggest rivals collide with plenty on the line.

The OHL announced today the creation of Rivalry Week, spotlighting some of the league's best clashes and the Erie Otters will be front and center during the new event.

Scheduled to take place from October 15-19, the Otters will be in action with a three-in-three weekend that's highlighted by a home-and-home with their geographic rivals, the Niagara IceDogs.

It begins Friday, October 17 at the Erie Insurance Arena as Erie battles Niagara at 7:00 PM.

The Otters will then travel to the Meridian Centre to conclude the home-and-home on Saturday, October 18.

Rivalry Week concludes on Sunday, October 19 as the Otters make their one and only trip to the CAA Centre to take on the Brampton Steelheads.

Last season, the Otters were able to take care of business against their rivals from the Niagara Region, winning four of the six games played last season.

This weekend is sure to feature plenty of high-flying action and plenty of the big hits fans have come to expect from the Erie-Niagara rivalry.

The full 2025-26 Ontario Hockey League schedule will be released Monday, June 16 at 2:00 PM on Otters social media.







