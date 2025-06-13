Misa Honored at CHL Awards with Top Scorer Award

June 13, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Toronto, Ont. - One of the top prospects for the 2025 NHL Draft, Spirit forward Michael Misa was honored with the CHL Top Scorer Award at the CHL Awards on Friday afternoon. His 134 points were a single-season franchise record and made him the first player in team history to lead the Canadian Hockey League in scoring.

Misa was held off the scoresheet in just five games this season. He recorded 46 multi-point outings and had three separate scoring streaks of 14 games or longer. His longest, a franchise record 28-gamer from December 29th to March 6th, was the second longest and highest-scoring in the OHL this season (28G-35A-63P).

FIRST-YEAR DRAFT-ELIGIBLES TO WIN CHL TOP SCORER AWARD SINCE 2005

*Michael Misa of the Saginaw Spirit (OHL) becomes just the seventh first-year draft-eligible to win the CHL Top Scorer award over the last 20 years

2024-25 - Michael Misa - Saginaw Spirit / OHL - 134 points

2022-23 - Connor Bedard - Regina Pats / WHL - 143 points

2019-20 - Marco Rossi - Ottawa 67's / OHL - 120 points

2014-15 - Dylan Strome - Erie Otters / OHL - 129 points (tied with Conor Garland)

2012-13 - Nic Petan - Portland Winterhawks / WHL - 120 points (tied with Brendan Leipsic)

2006-07 - Patrick Kane - London Knights / OHL - 145 points

2004-05 - Sidney Crosby - Rimouski Océanic / QMJHL - 168 points

MOST POINTS BY A FIRST-YEAR DRAFT ELIGIBLE IN THE CHL SINCE 2005

*Misa's 134 points rank fourth in the CHL among this group of first-year draft-eligible skaters since 2005 (see complete list below), trailing only the likes of Rimouski Océanic (QMJHL) graduate Sidney Crosby (168 points in 2004-05), London Knights (OHL) alumnus Patrick Kane (145 points in 2006-07), and former Regina Pats (WHL) star Connor Bedard (143 points in 2022-23).

1. Sidney Crosby - Rimouski Océanic / QMJHL - 168 points (2004-05)

2. Patrick Kane - London Knights / OHL - 145 points (2006-07)

3. Connor Bedard - Regina Pats / WHL - 143 points (2022-23)

4. Michael Misa - Saginaw Spirit / OHL - 134 points (2024-25)

5. Dylan Strome - Erie Otters / OHL - 129 points (2014-15)

MOST POINTS IN A SINGLE SEASON ACROSS THE CHL SINCE 2005

*Over the last two decades, only seven CHL skaters have registered more points than Misa in a single season, as the 2024 Memorial Cup champion ranks in a tie for eighth with Tavares and Tri-City American (WHL) alumnus Brendan Shinnimin, who registered his 134 points during the 2011-12 campaign.

1. Sidney Crosby - Rimouski Océanic / QMJHL - 168 points (2004-05)

2. Alexander Radulov - Québec Remparts / QMJHL - 152 points (2005-06)

T3. Patrick Kane - London Knights / OHL - 145 points (2006-07)

T3. Rob Schremp - London Knights / OHL - 145 points (2005-06)

5. Connor Bedard - Regina Pats / WHL - 143 points (2022-23)

6. Jordan Dumais - Halifax Mooseheads / QMJHL - 140 points (2022-23)

7. Stanislav Lascek - Chicoutimi Saguenéens / QMJHL - 135 points (2005-06)

T8. Michael Misa - Saginaw Spirit / OHL - 134 points (2024-25)

T8. John Tavares - Oshawa Generals / OHL - 134 points (2006-07)

T8. Brendan Shinnimin - Tri-City Americans / WHL - 134 points (2011-12)

FIRST-YEAR DRAFT-ELIGIBLES IN THE CHL TO SCORE 60+ GOALS SINCE 2000

*Michael Misa's 62-goal season with the Saginaw Spirit in 2024-25 places him in elite company as he is just the fourth CHL player since 2000 to score 60 or more goals in their first year of NHL Draft eligibility. His total ties him with Patrick Kane and trails only Connor Bedard and Sidney Crosby - underscoring the remarkable impact of his draft year campaign.

1. Connor Bedard - Regina Pats / WHL - 71 goals (2022-23)

2. Sidney Crosby - Rimouski Océanic / QMJHL - 66 goals (2004-05)

T3. Patrick Kane - London Knights / OHL - 62 goals (2006-07)

T3. Michael Misa - Saginaw Spirit / OHL - 62 goals (2024-25)

MOST POINTS IN A SINGLE SEASON BY A U18 SKATER IN THE CHL SINCE 2000

*Misa's 134 points are tied with Oshawa Generals (OHL) graduate John Tavares (2006-07) for the most by an OHL U18 skater since 2000, and rank tied for fifth among U18 players in the CHL over that stretch

*With 129 points in 56 games, Gavin McKenna of the Medicine Hat Tigers ranks tied for seventh in terms of scoring by a U18 skater in the CHL since 2000, trailing the likes of Sidney Crosby, Connor Bedard, and John Tavares

1. Sidney Crosby - Rimouski Océanic / QMJHL - 168 points (2004-05)

2. Connor Bedard - Regina Pats / WHL - 143 points (2022-23)

3. Pierre-Marc Bouchard - Chicoutimi Saguenéens / QMJHL - 140 points (2001-02)

4. Sidney Crosby - Rimouski Océanic / QMJHL - 135 points (2003-04)

T5. Michael Misa - Saginaw Spirit / OHL - 134 points (2024-25)

T5. John Tavares - Oshawa Generals / OHL - 134 points (2006-07)

T7. Dylan Strome - Erie Otters / OHL - 129 points (2014-15)

T7. Gavin McKenna - Medicine Hat Tigers - 129 points (2024-25)







