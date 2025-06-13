First 'Rivalry Week' Matches Spirit and Firebirds in Home-And-Home

Saginaw, Mich. - As the pieces of the OHL scheduling puzzle continue to fall into place, the league announced its matchups for the inaugural Rivalry Week on Friday. The Spirit will engage the Flint Firebirds in a home-and-home weekend on Saturday, October 18th and Sunday, October 19th.

The Firebirds host the first game of this weekend series at the Dort Financial Center on October 18th at 7:00pm. Sunday's puck drop at the Dow Event Center is set for 5:30pm.

Saginaw and Flint will battle for the tenth Coors Light I-75 Divide Cup in 2025-2026, with eight total matchups over the course of the season.

A complete release of the 2025-2026 OHL schedule is set for Monday, June 16th at 2:00pm.







