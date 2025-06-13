Get Ready for Rivalry Week Starting October 16th

June 13, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







Toronto, ON - The action heats up this October as the first-ever OHL Rivalry Week highlights the league's intense matchups in a four-day window of hard-hitting action.

As part of the 2025-26 regular season schedule to be rolled out in its entirety on Monday, June 16th at 2:00pm, Rivalry Week brings battles, both divisional and in some cases cross-conference to the forefront with a schedule that OHL fans young and old can look forward to. Rivalry Week matchups feature a home-and-home between two familiar opponents and run from Thursday, October 16th through Sunday, October 19th, with a few other games, some of them between other rivals, dispersed throughout.

London takes on Kitchener, Flint tangles with Saginaw, Sault Ste. Marie squares off with Sudbury, and don't forget Oshawa vs. Peterborough, just to name a few.

Here's a look at the home-and-home rivalries you can look forward to:

OHL Rivalry Week matchups by team:

Barrie Colts:

Sat., October 18 vs. North Bay (7:30pm)

Sun., October 19 at North Bay (2:00pm)

Brampton Steelheads:

Fri., October 17 vs. Brantford (7:00pm)

Sat., October 18 at Brantford (7:00pm)

Brantford Bulldogs:

Fri., October 17 at Brampton (7:00pm)

Sat., October 18 vs. Brampton (7:00pm)

Erie Otters:

Fri., October 17 vs. Niagara (7:00pm)

Sat., October 18 at Niagara (7:00pm)

Flint Firebirds:

Sat., October 18 vs. Saginaw (7:00pm)

Sun., October 19 at Saginaw (5:30pm)

Guelph Storm:

Fri., October 17 vs. Owen Sound (7:07pm)

Sat., October 18 at Owen Sound (7:00pm)

Kingston Frontenacs:

Fri., October 17 vs. Ottawa (7:00pm)

Sun., October 19 at Ottawa (3:00pm)

Kitchener Rangers:

Fri., October 17 vs. London (7:00pm)

Sun., October 19 at London (2:00pm)

London Knights:

Fri., October 17 at Kitchener (7:00pm)

Sun., October 19 vs. Kitchener (2:00pm)

Niagara IceDogs:

Fri., October 17 at Erie (7:00pm)

Sat., October 18 vs. Erie (7:00pm)

North Bay Battalion:

Sat., October 18 at Barrie (7:30pm)

Sun., October 19 vs. Barrie (2:00pm)

Oshawa Generals:

Thurs., October 16 at Peterborough (7:05pm)

Sun., October 19 vs. Peterborough (6:05pm)

Ottawa 67's:

Fri., October 17 at Kingston (7:00pm)

Sun., October 19 vs. Kingston (3:00pm)

Owen Sound Attack:

Fri., October 17 at Guelph (7:07pm)

Sat., October 18 vs. Guelph (7:00pm)

Peterborough Petes:

Thurs., October 16 vs. Oshawa (7:05pm)

Sun., October 19 at Oshawa (6:05pm)

Saginaw Spirit:

Sat., October 18 at Flint (7:00pm)

Sun., October 19 vs. Flint (5:30pm)

Sarnia Sting:

Fri., October 17 vs. Windsor (7:05pm)

Sat., October 18 at Windsor (7:05pm)

Soo Greyhounds:

Fri., October 17 at Sudbury (7:05pm)

Sat., October 18 vs. Sudbury (7:07pm)

Sudbury Wolves:

Fri., October 17 vs. Sault Ste. Marie (7:05pm)

Sat., October 18 at Sault Ste. Marie (7:07pm)

Windsor Spitfires:

Fri., October 17 at Sarnia (7:05pm)

Sat., October 18 vs. Sarnia (7:05pm)







