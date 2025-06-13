OHL Rivalry Week - Brantford Takes on Brampton
June 13, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Brantford Bulldogs News Release
Toronto, ON - The action heats up this October as the first-ever OHL Rivalry Week highlights the league's intense matchups in a four-day window of hard-hitting action.
As part of the 2025-26 regular season schedule to be rolled out in its entirety on Monday, June 16th at 2:00pm, Rivalry Week brings battles, both divisional and in some cases cross-conference to the forefront with a schedule that OHL fans of all ages can look forward to. Rivalry Week matchups feature a home-and-home between two familiar opponents and run from Thursday, October 16th through Sunday, October 19th, with a few other games, some of them between other rivals, dispersed throughout.
London takes on Kitchener, Flint tangles with Saginaw, Sault Ste. Marie squares off with Sudbury, and don't forget Oshawa vs. Peterborough, just to name a few.
Here's a look at the home-and-home rivalries you can look forward to:
OHL Rivalry Week BRANTFORD vs BRAMPTON
Brantford Bulldogs:
Fri., October 17 at Brampton (7:00pm)
Sat., October 18 vs. Brampton (7:00pm)
