Bulldogs Sign New England Prep School Champion Maks Corovic

July 4, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman today announced the signing of 2024 5th round OHL Priority Draft Selection & 2025 New England Prep School Champion, goaltender Maks Corovic to an OHL Scholarship & Development Agreement.

Corovic, the Stoney Creek, ON, product was originally selected 84th overall in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection Draft out of the Niagara North Stars U16AAA program, coming off a season where in 20 games of OMHA league play the netminder posted a sterling 2.31 GAA to go along with 4 shutouts. The 6'3", 196lbs goaltender spe nt the 2024-25 season between Cushing Academy, where he backstopped school to a New England Prep School Championship as well as 18 games for the Central Mass Penguins U18AAA program, including 4 games at the U.S. Nationals.

"We're very excited to get Maks Corovic signed. Maks is a big, athletic goaltender who we feel really strongly about ." Said Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman. "We're looking forward to having him develop alongside Ryerson and David under the guidance of Franky Palazzese. Our crease looks strong for both the present and the future."

"Today is an exciting day in our goaltending department as we are extremely excited to add a goaltender of Maks Corovic's caliber"." said Brantford Bulldogs Director of Goaltending Franky Palazzese. "Maks is a great skating, high hockey IQ goaltender with outstanding character and great willingness to continue to improve. This adds another very good goalie to our organization and stabilizes our future in net."







