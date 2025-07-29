Five Brantford Bulldogs Report to Team Canada Camp

Brantford Bulldogs 1st round selection in 2022 & Chicago Blackhawks 1st round selection in 2024, Marek Vanacker completes a Team Canada hat-trick following up selections to the U17 & U18 levels, having won gold at the 2024 U18, in heading to the World Junior Summer Showcase. Vanacker comes off two extremely productive seasons back to back, having led the Bulldogs in goals & points in the 2023-24 season with 36 goals and 82 total points. After off-season shoulder surgery, Vanacker returned to strike for 24 goals & 42 points in 45 regular season games in 2024-25, adding 11 points in 11 playoff games. With 113 points in 124 games to go along with the ability to play in all situations and bringing blinding speed to the wing, Vanacker has impressed the Blackhawks enough to be the first 1st round NHL pick in franchise history and now looks to carve his spot with Team Canada for the 2026 World Juniors. BIG SUMMER CONTINUES FOR O.B.

One year after his linemate made history as the Bulldogs first, 1st round NHL pick, the 2023-24 OHL Rookie of the Year took center stage at the NHL Draft when Jake O'Brien heard his name called 8th overall by the Seattle Kraken. Holding nearly every rookie record for the Bulldogs after an incredible rookie season, O'Brien was dominant for the Bulldogs in the 2024-25 season scoring 32 goals & 66 assists for 98 points adding another 11 points in 11 playoff games. O'Brien is the most prolific scorer in over the first two seasons of a Bulldog career in franchise history recording an incredible 162 points in 127 games, putting the franchise scoring record in clear sights. On the international stage, O'Brien completes a Team Canada hat-trick of his own, having played at the 2023 U17's followed by a gold medal performance at the 2024 Hlinka-Gretzky. O'Brien will look to bring his incredible hockey IQ and prolific offensive abilities to the World Junior stage in helping Team Canada pursue gold.

PROMINENCE FOR PROTZ

Garnering his first team Canada invitation, Owen Protz has earned everything he's received the hard way, playing a strong, physical game that has made him a fan favourite since his arrival in Brantford. Protz found another level after his acquisition by the Bulldogs, recording 12 points in 30 games and skating on the Bulldogs top pair with Daniil Sobolev. The increase in responsibility and ice-time led to Protz's selection by the Montreal Canadiens in the 4th round, 102nd overall, in 2024. Protz responded to his selection with a monster season for the Bulldogs in 2024-25, a key penalty killer and defensive rock, Protz added an expanded offensive element with 5 goals & 27 assists for 32 points over 67 games, posting another 6 points with a team leading plus-10 in 11 playoff games. Protz will look to add that hard hitting, tough to play against element to Team Canada's blueline.

BUCHMAN BEGINS INTERNATIONAL EXPOSURE AT U17

The Bulldogs newest first round selection, David Buchman, gets the call for Team Canada's U17 program. The Vancouver born defenseman was selected by the Bulldogs out of the Ottawa Valley Titans program where he tore through the HEO U16 AAA loop, with 10 goals & 38 assists for 48 points in 31 league games. The offensively gifted rearguard will pull on the red & white for the first time adding to a long list of Bulldogs who have represented the nation at the U17 level previously.

CHRIS COOK GOES FOR LUCKY NUMBER 7

Earning his 7th overall call to Team Canada and 4th straight World Junior Hockey Championship call, Bulldogs Equipment Manager Chris Cook returns to the red & white in Minnesota. Long regarded as one of the elite at his position, Cook has previously captured an OHL Championship in 2022 to go along with Gold Medals at both the Hlinka-Gretzky & World Junior Hockey Championship. With 11 years in each of the NHL & OHL, Cook has been to the highest levels including the Stanley Cup Finals and continues serve as a key part of any team he's with year in/year out. Beloved the players he works with, Cook's reputation for excellence leads him back to challenge for gold once again.







