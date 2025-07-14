Bulldogs Sign Toronto Titans Leading Scorer Jeremy Freeman

July 14, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman today announced the signing of 2025 3rd round, 59th overall selection, forward Jeremy Freeman to an OHL Scholarship & Development Agreement.

Freeman, an Oakville, ON product arrives in Brantford on the heels of an incredible 2024-25 season with the Toronto Titans U16 AAA program. Recording 63 goals and 71 assists for 134 points across 73 games in all competitions to lead the Titans with 30 goals and 22 assists for 52 points in 32 GTHL league games, Freeman excelled as both a distributor and a finisher and continued to up his game as the season went along. Posting a team leading 4 goals & 6 assists for 10 points across 6 OHL Cup games, Freeman combined his offensive excellence with a commitment to a well-rounded game, skating to a plus-5 in the process.

Freeman will look to follow in the footsteps of another offensively gifted GTHL draft pick of the Bulldogs in 2023 8th overall selection & 2025 8th overall Seattle Kraken NHL Entry Draft selection Jake O'Brien.

"I'm very excited to sign with the Brantford Bulldogs.". said Freeman when asked for his thoughts on joining the organization. "I'm very grateful for this opportunity to join this franchise and I'm ready to put the work in.".







