Kitchener Rangers and Rangers Reach Announce Continued Partnership with SASCWR

July 14, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener, Ont. - Rangers Reach and the Kitchener Rangers are pleased to announce the continuation of our partnership with the Sexual Assault Support Centre of Waterloo Region. Rangers Reach has pledged an additional $50,000 in funding to SASCWR over the next two years.

Craig Campbell, Executive Director of Rangers Reach, stated, "The educational programming provided by SASCWR is both essential and significant. Our organizations are committed to ensuring that we equip our players with the necessary tools for success both on and off the ice."

"The Kitchener Rangers proudly stand with Rangers Reach and the Sexual Assault Support Centre (SASC) in their unwavering commitment to supporting survivors and fostering a safer community. We recognize the critical role that SASC plays in providing essential services, advocacy, and education to those affected by sexual violence," stated Rangers Chief Operating Officer, Joe Birch.

Birch further noted, "As a community-focused organization, the Kitchener Rangers believe in the importance of creating a supportive environment where every individual feels safe and respected. By partnering with SASC, we aim to amplify their efforts and contribute to the ongoing fight against sexual violence."

"We encourage our fans and the broader community to join us in supporting SASC's mission."

Karley Doucette, Education & Communications Manager of SASC added, " We are profoundly grateful to Rangers Reach for their unwavering commitment to building safer sports communities in Waterloo Region. This additional $50,000 investment over the next two years builds on their already significant contribution to our Leading by Example Sports Program and our broader Male Allies Program at SASC. Their support sends a powerful message about the importance of investing in real, prevention-based solutions to end gender-based violence in sports culture."

"We know that ending gender-based violence requires lasting culture change, and that change begins with education. By equipping young athletes with the knowledge and skills to build respectful relationships and challenge harmful behaviours, we are laying the foundation for safer, more respectful communities for everyone. With this continued partnership, we will reach even more young athletes across Waterloo Region, fostering consent, respect, healthy relationships, and positive leadership both on and off the ice," Doucette further stated.

Landon Kenney, Male Allies Educator of SASC highlighted the importance of the program, "In hockey culture, there is often pressure to be informed about relationships, and vulnerability isn't always encouraged. We give players an opportunity to explore topics like consent, healthy relationships, and identity, without judgement. Our sessions provide young men and boys a forum to ask questions they might feel embarrassed or uncomfortable raising in other spaces. It's also important for them to learn that these concepts are not just rules to follow or things not to do, but also for their own personal growth, autonomy, and well-being. Coaches report the lasting impact of these programs, noting continued conversations and behavioural shifts. When we engage with youth early, we see that they are eager to have these discussions and are capable of doing so with care and diligence. When people feel that they can show up authentically and be met with respect and validation, spaces become safer for everyone."

This announcement of the continued investment in our community and the work that SASCWR does, emphasizes the importance of the partnership between the three organizations.







