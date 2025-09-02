Kitchener Rangers Open Applications for School Tour Programs, Community Corner, and General Appearances

September 2, 2025

Kitchener Rangers News Release







The Kitchener Rangers are thrilled to announce that applications are now open for the 2025-2026 season's Rangers School Tour programs, general appearances, and Community Corner. School Tour Programs and player/Coach appearance requests will now be scheduled beyond February 1st, 2026.

Rangers School Tour:

The Kitchener Rangers School Tour comprises two dynamic programs: the Read with the Rangers initiative and the Rangers Captain's Clinic. These programs are designed to blend the excitement of hockey with educational experiences.

Read with the Rangers: Focused on students in grades JK-2, this program promotes literacy in a fun and engaging way. Three-Four Rangers players will visit classrooms, read a book of choice, and lead discussions on respect, goal setting, sportsmanship, and teamwork. Students will also have the opportunity to ask the players questions.

Rangers Captain's Clinic: Geared towards students in grades 2-6, this clinic emphasizes the importance of health and physical activity while developing fundamental hockey skills. Rangers players will guide students through hockey drills and a friendly game. The clinic also welcomes other sports and physical activities, encouraging leadership and teamwork.

Applications do not guarantee a visit with your school. Schools that did not receive a visit last season will be given priority. This season, visits are limited to one per school, so we ask teachers to collaborate before submitting applications.

Community Corner:

The Community Corner program offers local organizations a unique opportunity to engage with Rangers fans during home games. Non-profits, charities, and community groups can showcase their message with a logo display on the centre ice videoboard, a designated table in the Community Corner, and a space for volunteers. This program operates on a first-come, first-served basis, and each group can participate once per season.

General Appearances:

The Rangers also welcome requests for player and mascot appearances at community events. Applications must be submitted at least four weeks in advance, and while we strive to accommodate as many requests as possible, availability is subject to the team's schedule and travel commitments. Please note that personal event requests may be subject to an appearance fee.







