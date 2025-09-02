Storm Announce Roster Changes
Published on September 2, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
Following a busy week of training camp and three pre-season games in four days, the hockey club reduced the roster to 32 players, which included 19 forwards, 10 defensemen, and 3 goaltenders.
Click here for the updated roster.
Remaining Pre-Season Schedule:
Friday, September 5th, 2025 - Oshawa @ Guelph - 7:07pm - Sleeman Centre
Sunday, September 7th, 2025 - Guelph @ Oshawa - 4:05pm - Tribute Communities Centre
Friday, September 12th, 2025 - Guelph @ Brantford - 7:00pm - Brantford Civic Centre
With three pre-season games in the rearview mirror and three on the horizon, the Storm continue to push to the 2025 Home Opener on Friday, September 19th against the Erie Otters. Individual game tickets are available now. To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.
Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.
The 2025-2026 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars
Ontario Hockey League Stories from September 2, 2025
- Storm Announce Roster Changes - Guelph Storm
- Royden Smith Commits to the Kingston Frontenacs - Kingston Frontenacs
- Windsor Spitfires Announce 2025 Preseason Roster - Windsor Spitfires
- Frontenacs Set to Open 2025/26 OHL Season on Home Ice against the Ottawa 67's - Kingston Frontenacs
- Kitchener Rangers Open Applications for School Tour Programs, Community Corner, and General Appearances - Kitchener Rangers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.