Storm Announce Roster Changes

Published on September 2, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Following a busy week of training camp and three pre-season games in four days, the hockey club reduced the roster to 32 players, which included 19 forwards, 10 defensemen, and 3 goaltenders.

Click here for the updated roster.

Remaining Pre-Season Schedule:

Friday, September 5th, 2025 - Oshawa @ Guelph - 7:07pm - Sleeman Centre

Sunday, September 7th, 2025 - Guelph @ Oshawa - 4:05pm - Tribute Communities Centre

Friday, September 12th, 2025 - Guelph @ Brantford - 7:00pm - Brantford Civic Centre

With three pre-season games in the rearview mirror and three on the horizon, the Storm continue to push to the 2025 Home Opener on Friday, September 19th against the Erie Otters. Individual game tickets are available now. To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.

