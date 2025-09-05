Charlie Paquette Named 34th Captain in Franchise History

Published on September 4, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







Guelph, ON - The Guelph Storm announced today Charlie Paquette has been named captain of the club for the 2025-2026 season, making him the 34th Captain in franchise history. Charlie will be joined by assistant captains Quinn Beauchesne and Rowan Topp.

"We are proud to name Charlie Paquette as our team captain. He's earned this through his work ethic, character, and most of all his commitment to his teammates both on and off the ice," said Head Coach Cory Stillman, "He represents the standards and values of the Guelph Storm, and we are confident he'll lead this group the right way."

The 2005-born winger is currently in his fifth OHL season with the club where he has recorded 71 goals, and 58 assists for 129 points in 258 career games. Paquette was originally drafted in the 2nd round, 31st overall by the Guelph Storm in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection.

"It means everything to me," said Charlie Paquette, "Coming here as a young kid kind of learning from guys before me, I'm now getting the opportunity to drive the younger guys and drive the rest of the team, and be a part of something big here. I'm just really looking forward to getting it going."

Assistant captains Quinn Beauchesne and Rowan Topp are going into their third and fourth season with the team, respectively. Beauchesne is coming into this season a recent NHL draft pick, after hearing his name called by the Pittsburgh Penguins this summer. In 82 career games, Beauchesne has registered 31 points through 82 games. 2006-born Rowan Topp has been a consistent presence on the Storm blue line, appearing in 127 games, serving as for the club both on and off the ice.

"We are also proud to announce Rowan Topp and Quinn Beauchesne as assistant captains. They will help reinforce our culture, back up Charlie and keep our team standards high." added Head Coach Cory Stillman.

Charlie and the Guelph Storm return to the Sleeman Centre on Friday, September 5th as the Oshawa Generals visit the Royal City for the last home game of the 2025 Pre-Season. To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.

All-time Storm Captains

2024-25 Jett Luchanko

2023-24 Braeden Bowman

2022-23 Cooper Walker

2021-22 Brayden Guy

2020-21 N/A

2019-20 ¬Â¨Cam Hillis

2018-19 ¬Â¨Isaac Ratcliffe

2017-18 ¬Â¨Garrett McFadden

2016-17 ¬Â¨ Garrett McFadden

2015-16 ¬Â¨ C.J. Garcia

2014-15 ¬Â¨ Jason Dickinson

2013-14 ¬Â¨Matt Finn

2012-13 ¬Â¨Matt Finn

2011-12 ¬Â¨N/A

2010-11 ¬Â¨Tyler Carroll / Michael Latta / Taylor Beck

2009-10 ¬Â¨Corey Syvret

2008-09 Matt Kennedy

2007-08 ¬Â¨ Rafael Rotter

2006-07 ¬Â¨Ryan Parent

2004-06 ¬Â¨Ryan Callahan

2003-04 ¬Â¨Martin St. Pierre (co-captain) / Niko Tuomi (co-captain)

2002-03 ¬Â¨Andrew Archer

2001-02 ¬Â¨Kevin Dallman (co-captain) / Morgan McCormick (co-captain)

2000-01 ¬Â¨ Morgan McCormick (co-captain) / Charlie Stephens (co-captain)

1999-2000 ¬Â¨Kent McDonell / Eric Beaudoin (in captain's absence)

1998-99 ¬Â¨Darryl McArthur

1997-98 ¬Â¨ Chris Hajt/Jason Jackman (in captain's absence)

1996-97 ¬Â¨Todd Norman (co-captain) / Chris Hajt (co-captain)

1995-96 ¬Â¨Regan Stocco/Jamie Wright (in captain's absence)

1994-95 ¬Â¨ Regan Stocco/Jamie Wright (in captain's absence)

1993-94 ¬Â¨ Sylvain Cloutier

1992-93 ¬Â¨Alec Stojanov / Jeff Bes

1991- 92 ¬Â¨ Todd Gleason / Alec Stojanov

Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.

The 2024-2025 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from September 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.