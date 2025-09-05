IceDogs Defeat Bulldogs in Preseason Matchup

Published on September 4, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Niagara IceDogs kicked off their back-to-back preseason series by defeating the Brantford Bulldogs 4-1 in a physical tilt that saw rookie Alex Hage net his first goal in his first game with the IceDogs.

Hage's insurance goal came midway through the second period on the Power Play, assisted by Tampa Bay Lightning Prospect Ethan Czata and Ryerson Edgar.

Czata, who earned first-star honours with two points tonight, opened the scoring midway through the first from Eric He. Shortly after, Jacob Monks netted his first as a Niagara IceDog from Ryerson Edgar.

Exactly one minute later, the Bulldogs cut the lead in half with Joshua Avery scoring their lone goal of the physical affair, which saw 23 penalties in 60 minutes of regulation.

To end off the game, Ivan Galiyanov had an empty-net goal, cementing the IceDogs' second win of the preseason.

Both IceDogs' goaltenders, Will Lubimov and Hayden Jeffery, had a standout game, stopping 24 of 25 shots between them.

The Niagara IceDogs are set to take on the Brantford Bulldogs in Brantford tomorrow night, with their next home game being the highly anticipated Home Opener on September 21st.







