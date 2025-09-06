Paquette Discusses Being Named the 34th Captain in Franchise History

Published on September 6, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Charlie Paquette intends to take lessons he has learned from former captains as he leads a young Storm team through the 2025/2026 season.

"It means everything to me." said overage forward Charlie Paquette, "Coming here at 16-years old, and going through all the ups and downs, talking to older guys that we're leaders before me. Using their advice that they've given me, and being able to pass that to the younger guys. Being someone they can all look up to." said Paquette when asked about what being named captain means to him.

Paquette has watched past captains closely during his 4 seasons in the Ontario Hockey League, all with the Storm, and hopes to build upon the current culture, but will do so in his own way. This will also come with the help of assistant captains Quinn Beauchesne and Rowan Topp, both veteran blueliners for the club.

"There's different styles that I've got to learn from. Whether it's quieter and more of a work ethic type like Jett Luchanko. Then there's the vocal ones that hold everyone accountable like Braeden Bowman. Then there's the mix in between like Cooper Walker", said Paquette. I'm really looking forward to using a bit of a blend of all of them to try and be a good captain here."

Paquette is the 34th captain in Storm history, a list that includes longtime NHLer Ryan Callahan, who's name now hangs in the rafters of the Sleeman Centre, current Chicago Blackhawk Jason Dicksinon, two OHL Humanitarian of the Year award winner and founder of McFadden's Movement Garrett McFadden, along with recent captains Cooper Walker and Braeden Bowman who both play in the American Hockey League.

Paquette served as an assistant captain under Jett Luchanko, but has been forging his way as a leader with the Storm before this. While the captaincy came as a surprise, Charlie has grown alongside many of his teammates and carries a team first mentality.

"Coming here at a young age, and going all the way through. It's (Guelph) honestly the best place in the world. Just enjoy every moment of it. Whether it's the fans or the boys you get to meet along the way. I think just enjoy every moment because it goes by very fast." said Paquette when asked if he had a message he would like to leave for his team.

