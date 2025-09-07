Barrie Colts Preseason Recap: Week One

Published on September 6, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Barrie Colts have officially launched their 2025 preseason campaign, returning to the ice with a mix of rising talent, returning leadership, and high expectations. With back-to-back home games at Sadlon Arena, Colts fans were treated to an early look at the team's competitive edge and roster depth. While the opener against Owen Sound ended in a hard-fought loss, Barrie rebounded quickly with a shootout victory over Brampton, showcasing resilience and flashes of offensive promise. As the exhibition schedule continues, anticipation is building for what's shaping up to be an exciting season. Full game recaps and the upcoming preseason schedule can be found below-don't miss your chance to catch the action live

Preseason Week One Recap

Game One: Barrie Colts vs. Owen Sound Attack

Monday, September 1, 2025 - Sadlon Arena

The Barrie Colts opened their 2025 preseason with intensity in their first home matchup against the Owen Sound Attack. Despite controlling much of the play early, Barrie couldn't capitalize on their chances and fell 5-1 to a well-prepared Attack team. The Colts' lone goal came on the power play, with incoming forward Nicholas Desiderio finishing off a setup from Cole Beaudoin and Joe Salandra. Goaltenders Arvin Jaswal and Hagan Bach split duties in net, each facing steady pressure throughout the game.

Game Two: Barrie Colts vs. Brampton Steelheads

Thursday, September 4, 2025 - Sadlon Arena

Barrie bounced back in their second preseason game, earning a 3-2 shootout win over the Brampton Steelheads. Eron Mitchell opened the scoring with a perfectly timed redirect off a shot in the soft spot from Salandra, who earned his second point of the night. After Brampton responded with two quick goals, 2025 first-round pick Aleksandr Sementsov netted the equalizer-his first in a Colts uniform-assisted by Teague Vader and William Schneid. With the game still tied after regulation, the teams went directly to a shootout, as per OHL preseason rules. Salandra capped off a standout performance by scoring the shootout winner, securing the Colts' first victory of the 2025 exhibition schedule.

Upcoming 2025 Preseason Schedule

Date Opponent Location Result / Info

Mon, Sep 1, 2025 Owen Sound at Barrie Sadlon Arena - Barrie, ON Final: 5-1 (L)

Thu, Sep 4, 2025 Brampton at Barrie Sadlon Arena - Barrie, ON Final: 3-2 (W - SO)

Sat, Sep 6, 2025 Barrie at Sarnia North Simcoe Rec. Centre

Sun, Sep 7, 2025 Barrie at Owen Sound Port Elgin Plex Ticket Info

Fri, Sep 12, 2025 Barrie at Brampton Alder Recreation Centre - Orangeville

Sun, Sep 14, 2025 Oshawa at Barrie Sadlon Arena - Barrie, ON Ticket Info

