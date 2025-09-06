Spirit Sign Free Agent Forward Brody Pepoy

Published on September 6, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Saginaw, Mich. - Spirit GM Dave Drinkill announced Saturday that the team has signed forward Brody Pepoy (pep-POY) to an OHL Standard Player Agreement.

"Brody was a free agent invite to our development camp in April and made an immediate impression on our management and coaching staff, earning himself an invite to our main camp," said Drinkill. "Throughout camp and our exhibition games, he has gotten better and better and earned this contract. We are looking forward to helping him develop as a young player moving forward and we feel he will really grow within our system in Saginaw.

The 2008-born Pepoy spent last season with the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite 16U team. He finished the year just shy of a point-per-game pace, with 22G-30A-52P in 55 games. Prior to his season in Pittsburgh, he was a member of Detroit Compuware's 15U AAA program as well as the Oakland Jr. Grizzlies.

"[Assistant GM] Brian Prout did an outstanding job identifying Brody as a free agent player that could make our team, and he did exactly that," said Drinkill. "Brian deserves a ton of credit for the work he put in to make this a possibility for Brody and the Pepoy family."

A right-shot forward standing at 6'1", Pepoy is a native of Troy, Mich. and becomes the fourth Michigan native on Saginaw's active roster in 2025-2026 (Trevor Theuer, Liam Storch, Sammy DiBlasi). Pepoy saw action in all three Spirit preseason contests in Kitchener last week and will continue to wear jersey #62.







