Roster Move as Wolves Enter Preseason Home Stretch

Published on September 6, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

(Greater Sudbury, ON) - Vice President and General Manager of the Sudbury Wolves Rob Papineau announced today that following Friday's preseason game against the Soo Greyhounds, forward Joey Brehmer has been reassigned to the Trenton Golden Hawks of the OJHL.

The Sudbury Wolves roster heads into the final week of the 2025 preseason with 16 forwards, nine defencemen, and four goaltenders, 29 players in total.

The Wolves enter the final week of preseason action, starting with the final preseason game at the Sudbury Community Arena on Friday, September 12th at 7:05 p.m., where they'll face the North Bay Battalion. The Wolves will finish preseason play with a home game in Stouffville on Sunday, September 14th at 4:00 p.m., as the Stouffville Arena plays host to a matchup with the Kingston Frontenacs.

