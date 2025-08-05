Bulldogs Sign 2nd Overall Import Selection & Wild Prospect Adam Benak

August 5, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman today announced the signing of 2025 2nd overall CHL Import Draft Selection and Minnesota Wild prospect forward Adam Benak to an OHL Scholarship & Development Agreement.

Benak, the Plzen, Czechia product, arrives in Brantford with experience at both the European professional & North American junior levels. Benak dominated competition as an underage player at both the U17 and U20 levels in Czechia, playing for his hometown Plzen program. At the ages of 14-15, Benak played in 48 games at the U17 level posting an eye-popping 46 goals & 49 assists for 95 points with another 66 points in 35 playoff games, winning the Czechia U17 Championship in 2022, scoring the winning goal in the process. Just as impressive at the U20 level, as a 15-16 year old, Benak posted 18 goals & 42 assists for 60 points in just 59 games.

Benak joined the Plzen senior side as a 16-year old in the 2023-24 season, reaching the pro level for the first time posting a pair of assists in 18 games. As a 17-year old, Benak made the decision to jump across the pond, suiting up for the Youngstown Phantoms of the USHL for the 2024-25 season. The offensively dynamic forward was dominant as a rookie posting 17 goals & 42 assists for 59 points in 56 games for the Phantoms, leading the team in both assists and points. Benak placed 7th among USHL skaters in points-per-game playing over 50 games on the season and was the youngest of that group.

Internationally Benak has been simply dominant, skating in two U17 World Championships, collecting 6 goals & 8 assists for 14 points in 14 games, & two U18 World Championships, posting 3 goals & 7 assists for 10 points in 9 games, serving as an Assistant Captain at the 2025 edition and leading the Czechia entry in scoring. Benak's best has been saved for the Hlinka -Gretzky where he has skated at each of the last two tournaments, winning silver at both and leading his team at both tournaments compiling 6 goals & 15 assists for 21 points across 10 games.

Benak's gaudy offensive numbers combined with his tireless work ethic earned the budding Czech star his selection in the 4th round, 102nd overall by the Minnesota Wild in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft just days before being selected 2nd overall in the 2025 CHL Import Draft by the Bulldogs.

"We're thrilled to welcome Adam Benák to the Bulldogs family!" said Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman. "Adam is an elite talent and a game breaker, but just as important, he's an incredible person. We're excited for what he'll bring to our team on and off the ice, and we couldn't be happier to welcome him and his family to Brantford."







