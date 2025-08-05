15th Annual Speedvale Dental Mouthguard Clinic Set for August 21

August 5, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

On August 21st, Dr. Jim Fox, Dr. Nicole Cool, Dr. Jenny Vale, and the rest of Speedvale Dental are teaming up with the Guelph Storm for the 15th Annual Charity Mouthguard Clinic.

Drop in anytime between 2:00-6:00pm at Speedvale Dental and have a digital impression taken for a custom-fit mouthguard. Each mouthguard is $25.00 (max. of 2 per person), cash only. One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to the Guelph Storm Adopt-A-School Program!

The Adopt-A-School program provides rewards and incentives to elementary school students throughout Wellington County for exemplary achievement in the classroom, extracurricular activities, and volunteer work. In many cases, the Adopt-A-School program proudly gives local kids the chance to attend their first hockey game.

The event is open to the public, so don't miss your chance to meet Spyke and get autographs from some of your favourite Storm players!

