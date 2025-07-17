Ellsworth and McLean to Attend Hockey Canada Program of Excellence Summer Camp Ahead of 2025 IIHF World U18 Championships
July 17, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
Hockey Canada announced today the Program of Excellence Summer Camp roster in preparation for the 2025 IIHF U18 World Championship. The roster includes Storm's Colin Ellsworth and Alex McLean.
The Hlinka Gretzky Cup is an annual U-18 best-on-best tournament that is the first opportunity to see that year's NHL Draft Prospects. McLean, the Ottawa, Ontario native completed his rookie season with the Storm posting 23 points (10 g, 13 a) through 61 games. Internationally, McLean has represented Canada at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge. Goaltender Colin Ellsworth appeared in 27 games during his rookie season posting a 4.08 goal against average and a 0.869 save percentage. Ellsworth has previously represented Canada at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge in 2024.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 17, 2025
- Erie Otters Sign First Round Import Selection Alex Misiak - Erie Otters
- Four Kitchener Rangers Invited to Canada's Program of Excellence Summer Camps - Kitchener Rangers
- Ellsworth and McLean to Attend Hockey Canada Program of Excellence Summer Camp Ahead of 2025 IIHF World U18 Championships - Guelph Storm
- Reznik and Wycisk to Attend Hockey Canada Program of Excellence Summer Camp - Guelph Storm
- Hanrahan, Zhilkin Named to Program of Excellence Camps, Drinkill Reprises U17 Director of Operations Role - Saginaw Spirit
- Betts, Kulemin, Henderson Selected to Hockey Canada Program of Excellence Summer Camps - Kingston Frontenacs
- Hockey Canada Names Sam Roberts to U17 Development Camp - Oshawa Generals
- Windsor Spitfires Trio Invited to TeamCanada U18 Development Camp - Windsor Spitfires
- Spitfires Celebrate HomeGrown Achievements: J.R. Grant and John McLaughlin Receive Canada U17 Camp Invites - Windsor Spitfires
- Three Petes Invited to Hockey Canada Program of Excellence Summer Camps - Peterborough Petes
- Theuer, Harper Named to USA Hockey Hlinka Gretzky Cup Selection Camp - Saginaw Spirit
- USA Hockey Names Three Generals to Final 35 for Hlinka-Gretzky - Oshawa Generals
- Saverio Posa Hired as Saginaw's Assistant/Skill Development Coach - Saginaw Spirit
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Guelph Storm Stories
- Ellsworth and McLean to Attend Hockey Canada Program of Excellence Summer Camp Ahead of 2025 IIHF World U18 Championships
- Reznik and Wycisk to Attend Hockey Canada Program of Excellence Summer Camp
- Mike Parson Named Storm's Goaltending Coach
- 2025 Pre-Season Schedule Details Announced
- Storm Release a Number of Promotional Games for the 2025/2026 Season