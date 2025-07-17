Ellsworth and McLean to Attend Hockey Canada Program of Excellence Summer Camp Ahead of 2025 IIHF World U18 Championships

Hockey Canada announced today the Program of Excellence Summer Camp roster in preparation for the 2025 IIHF U18 World Championship. The roster includes Storm's Colin Ellsworth and Alex McLean.

The Hlinka Gretzky Cup is an annual U-18 best-on-best tournament that is the first opportunity to see that year's NHL Draft Prospects. McLean, the Ottawa, Ontario native completed his rookie season with the Storm posting 23 points (10 g, 13 a) through 61 games. Internationally, McLean has represented Canada at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge. Goaltender Colin Ellsworth appeared in 27 games during his rookie season posting a 4.08 goal against average and a 0.869 save percentage. Ellsworth has previously represented Canada at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge in 2024.







