Seven Members of Storm City to Attend NHL Camps and Prospect Tournaments

Published on September 8, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







After wrapping up the first five games of the 2025 pre-season, seven members of the Guelph Storm will head out to various NHL camps and prospect tournaments.

Jett Luchanko will be highlighted at the Philadelphia Flyers rookie camp, while newly drafted, Quinn Beauchesne, Grant Spada and Charlie Paquette will attend their respective NHL club camps. The Storm have three free agents set to attend camps, Noah Jenken received an invite to the Columbus Blue Jackets camp, Daniil Skvortsov heads west to attend the Calgary Flames camp, and finally Rowan Topp received an invite from the Minnesota Wild.

Quinn Beauchesne - Pittsburgh Penguins

Quinn Beauchesne was taken in the fifth round of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft by the Pittsburgh Penguins. The recently named assistant captain has played in 82 career games with the Storm tallying 8 goals and 23 assists for 31 points.

Noah Jenken - Columbus Blue Jackets

Acquired by the Storm in December 2024, Jenken was originally drafted in the fourth round of the 2023 OHL Priority Selection by the London Knights. The 6'3, 190lb blue liner has played in 60 career games, 23 of which are with the Storm.

Jett Luchanko - Philadelphia Flyers

Jett was taken 13th overall in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. Prior to the draft, Luchanko made his NHL debut on October 11, 2024, becoming the youngest player in Flyers franchise history to do so. Luchanko had a strong third season with the Storm, registering 56 points in 46 games.

Charlie Paquette - Dallas Stars

Paquette has taken incredible strides over the last year, doubling his point total from 35 points in the 23/24 season to 70 points in the 24/25 season. He heard his named called at the 2025 NHL Entry Draft by the Dallas Stars and was recently named captain of the Guelph Storm.

Daniil Skvortsov - Calgary Flames

A 2024 first round pick by the Storm in the CHL Import Draft, Skortsov has appeared in 59 games for the Storm, tallying 18 points.

Grant Spada - Tampa Bay Lightning

Spada is coming off his first full season with the Storm we he played in 58 games registering 6 points and 85 penalty minutes. He was selected in the 7th round of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

Rowan Topp - Minnesota Wild

Heading into his fourth season, Topp was named assistant captain of the Guelph Storm. He has played 127 career games and has registered 16 points and 101 penalty minutes.

