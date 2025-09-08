Kitchener Rangers Send Eleven Players to NHL Camp
Published on September 8, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener, Ont -Eleven Kitchener Rangers have been invited to NHL Training Camps beginning this week.
Forward Luke Ellinas, who signed his entry level contract this summer will join his former teammates Jackson Parsons and Matthew Andonovski from a season ago in Ottawa. Matthew Hlacar (Toronto Maple Leafs), Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche), Christian Kirsch (San Jose Sharks), Andrew MacNiel (Montreal Canadiens), Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks) Cameron Reid (Nashville Predators), and Luca Romano (New York Islanders) will all join their respective clubs for camp.
Additionally, defencemen Carson Campbell, Jakub Chromiak, and Max Dirracolo will head to NHL camps as free agents. Campbell has been invited to the Vegas Golden Knights camp, Jakub Chromiak has been invited to the Columbus Blue Jackets camp, while Dirracolo will attend the Detroit Red Wings camp.
The players will participate in NHL rookie tournaments across North America over the next week:
Campbell (Vegas) - NHL Rookie Showcase - Denver, CO - Sept 12-14*
Chromiak (Columbus) - Dates and location TBD
Dirracolo (Detroit) - Dates and location TBD
Ellinas (Ottawa) - Prospects Challenge - Buffalo, N.Y. - Sept. 13-16
Hlacar (Toronto) - Dates and location TBD
Humphreys (Colorado) - NHL Rookie Showcase - Denver, CO - Sept. 12-14
Kirsch (San Jose) - Dates and location TBD
MacNiel (Montréal) - CN Sports Complex - September 10-16
Pridham (Chicago) - Dates and location TBD
Reid (Nashville) - NHL Rookie Faceoff - El Segundo, CA. - Sept. 13-16
Romano (New York Islanders) - Dates and location TBD
(* - Invited, but will not attend NHL camp)
