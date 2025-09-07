Pre-Season Game Day - September 7 - GUE at OSH

Published on September 7, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







The Storm look to stay in the win column with another match up against the Oshawa Generals.

Please note today's game will not be available for livestream. Fans can follow along on the Guelph Storm X account for all updates, click here to view.

Who to Watch - Guelph Storm

Ethan Miedema

Originally selected 4th overall by the Windsor Spitfires in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection

Was selected 109th overall in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft

Has registered 188 points (75 goals, 113 assists) in 267 OHL games

Was acquired y the Guelph Storm this off-season

Has registered 4 points (1 goal, 3 assists) through 2 pre-season games

Who to Watch - Oshawa Generals

Zack Sandhu

Originally selected 122nd overall by the Guelph Storm in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection

Was traded to Oshawa in the 2023/2024 season

Has registered 41 points (14 goals, 27 assists) in 178 OHL games

PRE-SEASON SCHEDULE:

Sunday, September 7th, 2025 - Guelph @ Oshawa - 4:05pm - Tribute Communities Centre

Friday, September 12th, 2025 - Guelph @ Brantford - 7:00pm - Brantford Civic Centre

Individual game tickets are available now. To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.

Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.

The 2025-2026 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars







Ontario Hockey League Stories from September 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.