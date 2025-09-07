Pre-Season Game Day - September 7 - GUE at OSH
Published on September 7, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
The Storm look to stay in the win column with another match up against the Oshawa Generals.
Please note today's game will not be available for livestream. Fans can follow along on the Guelph Storm X account for all updates, click here to view.
Who to Watch - Guelph Storm
Ethan Miedema
Originally selected 4th overall by the Windsor Spitfires in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection
Was selected 109th overall in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft
Has registered 188 points (75 goals, 113 assists) in 267 OHL games
Was acquired y the Guelph Storm this off-season
Has registered 4 points (1 goal, 3 assists) through 2 pre-season games
Who to Watch - Oshawa Generals
Zack Sandhu
Originally selected 122nd overall by the Guelph Storm in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection
Was traded to Oshawa in the 2023/2024 season
Has registered 41 points (14 goals, 27 assists) in 178 OHL games
PRE-SEASON SCHEDULE:
Sunday, September 7th, 2025 - Guelph @ Oshawa - 4:05pm - Tribute Communities Centre
Friday, September 12th, 2025 - Guelph @ Brantford - 7:00pm - Brantford Civic Centre
Individual game tickets are available now. To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.
