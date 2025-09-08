Generals Drop Lone Exhibition Home Game to Storm

Published on September 7, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals' return to the TTC Sunday afternoon was spoiled with a 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Guelph Storm, who sweep the two games between both squads this weekend.

Oshawa would kickstart the goal scoring with Lucas Texixeira walking out from behind the Guelph net and roofing it glove side past goaltender Colin Ellsworth. It was Texixeira's first preseason goal.

The 2nd period saw Guelph put two past Andrei Bondarev. The first came from Jaakko Wycisk, who stashed home a rebound right in the goal crease to tie the game at ones. Wycisk's goal was his third in four exhibition games played.

Guelph's second goal came towards the end of the frame as Rowen Topp crept in back door and snuck it through the legs of Bondarev on a cross-crease pass from Simon Belohorsky.

With the Storm taking a one-goal lead into the final 20, they would quickly add to it with Belohorsky picking up his second point of the game, snapping home a quick shot blocker side right off an offensive zone faceoff.

Later in the period, Guelph would add a fourth on the board off a terrific 'Tic-Tac-Toe' passing play between Mark Pape, Leo Serlin and Christopher Soares, who picked up this third of preseason.

With today's loss, Oshawa falls to 1-3-0-0 in exhibition while Guelph improves to 3-2-0-0.

Despite the loss, Generals' goaltender Bondarev had a strong performance between the pipes, stopping 38 of 42 Guelph shots. With an assist on the Texixeira goal, Jalen Lobo also picked up his fourth point in four preseason games.

The Generals wrap up their preseason next weekend with two more games against the Rangers in Kitchener September 12th at 7:00 pm and in Barrie against the Colts September 14th at 2:00 pm.

Oshawa's regular season kicks off on September 18th as the Generals head to North Bay to take on the Battalion, before returning home for the home opener on September 21st against the Kingston Frontenacs. For single-game tickets, click here.

If you are looking to purchase season tickets for the Generals' 2025-26 season, please reach out to Jason Hickman at [email protected] or Andrew Richard at [email protected].

1st Period Scoring:

OSH 1st Goal: Lucas Texixeira (1) from Jalen Lobo at 5:12

2nd Period Scoring:

GUE 1st Goal: Jaakko Wycisk (3) from Rowen Topp and Illia Shybinskyi at 6:36

GUE 2nd Goal: Rowan Topp (1) from Simon Belohorsky and Mykhailo Haponenko at 19:38

3rd Period Scoring:

GUE 3rd Goal: Simon Belohorsky (1) from Duncan Thompson at 4:27

GUE 4th Goal: Christopher Soares (3) from Leo Serlin and Mark Pape at 12:22

OSH Power Play: 0/3

GUE Power Play: 0/5

Andrei Bondarev (OSH): 38 saves on 42 shots

Colin Ellsworth (GUE): 19 saves on 20 shots







