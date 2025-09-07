Kolarik, McGregor Score in 3-2 Preseason Loss to Frontenacs

(Peterborough, ON) - On Sunday, September 7, the Peterborough Petes hosted the Kingston Frontenacs for their final home preseason game at the Asphodel-Norwood Community Centre. The game was a fundraiser for Norwood Minor Hockey and included a raffle, Chuck-A-Puck, and post game autograph session with the Petes players.

The Frontenacs won the game by a score of 3-2. Leon Kolarik scored his third goal of the preseason, while Kaden McGregor scored his first as a Pete. Yanis Lutz picked up his third assist in as many games, as Thanasi Marentette and Francis Parish had an assist each. Dylan Lee-Stack started the game, stopping 16/18, before Masen Johnston took over for the second half, stopping 12/13.

Game Recap:

First Period:

Kingston Goal (3:39) - Tyler Hopkins (2), Assists - Vann Williamson (1), Jacob Battaglia (3)

Peterborough Goal (11:04) - Leon Kolarik (3), Assist - Yanis Lutz (3)

Peterborough Goal (15:15) - Kaden McGregor (1), Assists - Thanasi Marentette (1), Francis Parish (1)

Second Period:

Kingston Goal (11:05) - Tomas Pobezal (2), Unassisted

Kingston Goal (16:04) - Andrew Kuzma (1), Assists - Landon Wright (1), Vann Williamson (2)

Third Period:

No Score

After the game, Peterborough Petes General Manager and Vice President of Operations Michael Oke announced that the team has reassigned the following players:

Sebastian Dzieciol

Joseph Cadorin

Jonny Brooks

"As we move closer to the season, we've been forced to make some more very difficult decisions," noted Oke. "These players all had a solid camp and we will continue to monitor their development and progress for future opportunities with the Peterborough Petes."

The Petes conclude their 2025 preseason on Friday, September 12, when they travel to Sarnia to take on the Sarnia Sting. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Progressive Auto Sales Arena.







