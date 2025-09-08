The Attack Land 4-1 Win over Barrie Colts

Published on September 7, 2025

Owen Sound Attack News Release







The Attack were back in action Sunday afternoon for their second preseason game against the Barrie Colts. With a solid stream force, the Attack gained a 4-1 victory with 32 shots on Barrie's net. Leading the Attack were Mason Roy, Ethan Kindree, Landon Jackman and Easton Mikus, all with one goal each for the Attack. Jonah McCormick would make the sole goal for the Barrie Colts during the end of the first period. Matthew Koprowski and Carter George would share responsibility for Owen Sound's net switching partway through the second period.

A fast start into the first frame left little room for error as both teams battled it out for control of the puck. The Attack would gain traction heading down the length of the ice towards Barrie's net. A wild chase for the first goal lead to a golden opportunity for the Attack's Mason Roy. Shooting the puck ahead, Roy would pass off to Michael Dec and Lenny Greenberg, sinking home Owen Sound's first point. In a short turn around, the Attack would land in Colt territory once again for another goal opportunity. Ethan Kindree would charge the net, firing into the back of the net, marking the Attack's second goal of the period in a 2-0 lead. With less than 5 minutes left, the Colts would answer back with a goal of their own marking a 2-1 score ending the period.

Right out of the gate, Landon Jackman would put the Attack ahead in the second period with a third goal, respectively giving the Attack a 3-1 cushioned lead. Midway through, both teams would see to a goalie change. Not much movement would land in the second haft of the frame, as both teams fought hard and strategically for a point.

With the final 20 minutes on the board, the Attack focused their attention on maintaining a lead on the scoreboards and a strong defensive wall. Carter George between the pipes kept a solid front, letting no attempts on net faze the stone cold demeanour. With a little more than halfway left in the period, Easton Mikus putting the final nail in the coffin. A strong shot to the Colt's net assisted by Max Delisle and Lenny Greenberg now put the Attack 4-1 over the Colts. With little movement during the rest of the period, the match ended with a 4-1 Attack final score.

Up next for the Attack is their final Exhibition game of the 2026 preseason, where the team will head to the Boart Longyear Memorial Gardens for a 4pm face off with the North Bay Battalion Saturday September 13.







