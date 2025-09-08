The Attack Land 4-1 Win over Barrie Colts
Published on September 7, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Owen Sound Attack News Release
The Attack were back in action Sunday afternoon for their second preseason game against the Barrie Colts. With a solid stream force, the Attack gained a 4-1 victory with 32 shots on Barrie's net. Leading the Attack were Mason Roy, Ethan Kindree, Landon Jackman and Easton Mikus, all with one goal each for the Attack. Jonah McCormick would make the sole goal for the Barrie Colts during the end of the first period. Matthew Koprowski and Carter George would share responsibility for Owen Sound's net switching partway through the second period.
A fast start into the first frame left little room for error as both teams battled it out for control of the puck. The Attack would gain traction heading down the length of the ice towards Barrie's net. A wild chase for the first goal lead to a golden opportunity for the Attack's Mason Roy. Shooting the puck ahead, Roy would pass off to Michael Dec and Lenny Greenberg, sinking home Owen Sound's first point. In a short turn around, the Attack would land in Colt territory once again for another goal opportunity. Ethan Kindree would charge the net, firing into the back of the net, marking the Attack's second goal of the period in a 2-0 lead. With less than 5 minutes left, the Colts would answer back with a goal of their own marking a 2-1 score ending the period.
Right out of the gate, Landon Jackman would put the Attack ahead in the second period with a third goal, respectively giving the Attack a 3-1 cushioned lead. Midway through, both teams would see to a goalie change. Not much movement would land in the second haft of the frame, as both teams fought hard and strategically for a point.
With the final 20 minutes on the board, the Attack focused their attention on maintaining a lead on the scoreboards and a strong defensive wall. Carter George between the pipes kept a solid front, letting no attempts on net faze the stone cold demeanour. With a little more than halfway left in the period, Easton Mikus putting the final nail in the coffin. A strong shot to the Colt's net assisted by Max Delisle and Lenny Greenberg now put the Attack 4-1 over the Colts. With little movement during the rest of the period, the match ended with a 4-1 Attack final score.
Up next for the Attack is their final Exhibition game of the 2026 preseason, where the team will head to the Boart Longyear Memorial Gardens for a 4pm face off with the North Bay Battalion Saturday September 13.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from September 7, 2025
- The Attack Land 4-1 Win over Barrie Colts - Owen Sound Attack
- Generals Drop Lone Exhibition Home Game to Storm - Oshawa Generals
- Colts Preseason: Weekend Recap - Barrie Colts
- Kolarik, McGregor Score in 3-2 Preseason Loss to Frontenacs - Peterborough Petes
- Pre-Season Game Day - September 7 - GUE at OSH - Guelph Storm
- Generals Return Home for Second Preseason Meeting with Guelph - Oshawa Generals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Owen Sound Attack Stories
- The Attack Land 4-1 Win over Barrie Colts
- Bears Go Fishing, Come up Empty in 6-2 Loss to Steelheads
- Attack Score Thrilling 5-1 Victory against Barrie Colts
- Attack Drop Pre-Season Opener, 4-3 to Battalion
- Attack Announce Pre-Season Roster Ahead of Neutral Site Game in Collingwood