Saverio Posa Hired as Saginaw's Assistant/Skill Development Coach

July 17, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Saginaw, Mich. - Spirit GM Dave Drinkill announced Thursday morning that the team has hired Saverio Posa [suh-VARE-ee-oh PO-zuh] to serve as an assistant/skill development coach for the 2025-2026 season.

"As an organization, we're thrilled to be adding Saverio to our staff today," said Drinkill. "His ability to bring out the most in players and grow their games through his skill development background will help our team tremendously moving forward. With the addition of Kyle Makaric and now Saverio as assistant coaches, we are excited to get started with our group this season."

Posa spent the last three seasons as an assistant coach with the Flint Firebirds. After beginning with video coaching duties, he turned to a skill development role with Flint beginning in 2023-2024. He was the head coach of the Little Caesars women's 19U AAA team prior to his tenure with the Firebirds.

"I'm incredibly honored and excited to join the Saginaw Spirit as an assistant coach," said Posa. "The Spirit organization has a great culture, passionate fans, and a strong tradition of excellence. I'm looking forward to contributing to the development of our players and helping the team in their continued success."

Even before his time coaching with the Flint Firebirds, Posa was no stranger to the OHL. He spent parts of four seasons as a defenseman for the Windsor Spitfires, seeing time in the team's 2010 Memorial Cup run and serving as their captain in his overage season (2012-2013). The trade deadline sent him to Guelph to complete his major junior career with the Storm, and Posa had played in 260 regular season and playoff OHL games (6G-53A-59P) once it was over.

Posa's playing career would take him to a few seasons of USPORTS with the University of Windsor before landing in the ECHL. He would see 121 games split between the Indy Fuel, Cincinnati Cyclones and Reading Royals from 2015-2018. His pro hockey career saw stints in Cortina, Italy and Angers, France before winning a President's Cup with the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL)'s Huntsville Havoc in 2019. Posa spent the 2019-2020 season as Huntsville's player-assistant coach and received Second All-Star Team honors.







