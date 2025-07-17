Theuer, Harper Named to USA Hockey Hlinka Gretzky Cup Selection Camp
July 17, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Saginaw Spirit News Release
Colorado Springs, Col. - USA Hockey announced Thursday the rosters for its Hlinka Gretzky Cup Selection Camp, set to take place from July 28-August 3, at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Michigan. Spirit forward Trevor Theuer and defenseman Levi Harper were named as invitees to this year's camp. The two are looking to earn a spot on the final 23-player U.S. Under-18 Men's Select Team that will compete at the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup in Brno, Czechia, and Trenčín, Slovakia, from August 11-16.
Clarkston, Mich. native Trevor Theuer signed an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the Saginaw Spirit after being selected in the 10th round of the 2024 OHL Priority Selection. Theuer split time during the 2024-25 season between the Oakland Jr. Grizzlies U16 AAA program, the U.S. National U17 Team, and USNTDP Juniors, combining for 8G-14A-22P across 30 games. He also suited up in six OHL games with Saginaw. Known for his work ethic and leadership, Theuer captained the Detroit Honeybaked 15U team in 2023-24, leading the way with 24G-45A-69P in 56 games.
The Spirit selected Harper in the 3rd round, 52nd overall in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection. A right-shot defender from Tampa, Fla., Harper was a standout with the Shattuck St. Mary's 16U AAA program in 2024-2025, registering 11G-33A-44P in 55 games. Harper led all Sabers defenders in scoring during his final year of prep school hockey.
Also receiving invites to the camp are Spirit prospects Nikita Klepov and Brady Knowling. Klepov was selected by Saginaw earlier this month in the CHL Import Draft after a 31-point (12G-19A) season with the Sioux City Musketeers of the United States Hockey League (USHL). The Spirit selected 6'5 ¬Â³ goaltender Brady Knowling in the 3rd round of the 2024 OHL Priority Selection. He spent the 2024-2025 season with the U.S. National Team Development Program.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 17, 2025
- Hanrahan, Zhilkin Named to Program of Excellence Camps, Drinkill Reprises U17 Director of Operations Role - Saginaw Spirit
- Betts, Kulemin, Henderson Selected to Hockey Canada Program of Excellence Summer Camps - Kingston Frontenacs
- Hockey Canada Names Sam Roberts to U17 Development Camp - Oshawa Generals
- Windsor Spitfires Trio Invited to TeamCanada U18 Development Camp - Windsor Spitfires
- Spitfires Celebrate HomeGrown Achievements: J.R. Grant and John McLaughlin Receive Canada U17 Camp Invites - Windsor Spitfires
- Three Petes Invited to Hockey Canada Program of Excellence Summer Camps - Peterborough Petes
- Theuer, Harper Named to USA Hockey Hlinka Gretzky Cup Selection Camp - Saginaw Spirit
- USA Hockey Names Three Generals to Final 35 for Hlinka-Gretzky - Oshawa Generals
- Saverio Posa Hired as Saginaw's Assistant/Skill Development Coach - Saginaw Spirit
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Saginaw Spirit Stories
- Hanrahan, Zhilkin Named to Program of Excellence Camps, Drinkill Reprises U17 Director of Operations Role
- Theuer, Harper Named to USA Hockey Hlinka Gretzky Cup Selection Camp
- Saverio Posa Hired as Saginaw's Assistant/Skill Development Coach
- Lester Tiu Accepts Maple Leafs Job, Aden Gohm Named Head Equipment Manager
- Spirit Sign Free Agent Forward Egor Barabanov to Standard Player Agreement