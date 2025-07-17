Theuer, Harper Named to USA Hockey Hlinka Gretzky Cup Selection Camp

Colorado Springs, Col. - USA Hockey announced Thursday the rosters for its Hlinka Gretzky Cup Selection Camp, set to take place from July 28-August 3, at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Michigan. Spirit forward Trevor Theuer and defenseman Levi Harper were named as invitees to this year's camp. The two are looking to earn a spot on the final 23-player U.S. Under-18 Men's Select Team that will compete at the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup in Brno, Czechia, and Trenčín, Slovakia, from August 11-16.

Clarkston, Mich. native Trevor Theuer signed an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the Saginaw Spirit after being selected in the 10th round of the 2024 OHL Priority Selection. Theuer split time during the 2024-25 season between the Oakland Jr. Grizzlies U16 AAA program, the U.S. National U17 Team, and USNTDP Juniors, combining for 8G-14A-22P across 30 games. He also suited up in six OHL games with Saginaw. Known for his work ethic and leadership, Theuer captained the Detroit Honeybaked 15U team in 2023-24, leading the way with 24G-45A-69P in 56 games.

The Spirit selected Harper in the 3rd round, 52nd overall in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection. A right-shot defender from Tampa, Fla., Harper was a standout with the Shattuck St. Mary's 16U AAA program in 2024-2025, registering 11G-33A-44P in 55 games. Harper led all Sabers defenders in scoring during his final year of prep school hockey.

Also receiving invites to the camp are Spirit prospects Nikita Klepov and Brady Knowling. Klepov was selected by Saginaw earlier this month in the CHL Import Draft after a 31-point (12G-19A) season with the Sioux City Musketeers of the United States Hockey League (USHL). The Spirit selected 6'5 ¬Â³ goaltender Brady Knowling in the 3rd round of the 2024 OHL Priority Selection. He spent the 2024-2025 season with the U.S. National Team Development Program.







