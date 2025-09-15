Five-Goal Third Period Sends Spirit Past Greyhounds on Sunday

Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. - The Spirit ended their preseason on a high note on Sunday afternoon, defeating the Soo Greyhounds 8-5. Nikita Klepov, Levi Harper, Liam Storch, Dima Zhilkin, and Sebastien Gervais each had multi-point nights to give Saginaw their first win of the preseason. Saginaw's penalty kill blanked the Greyhounds through five attempts and even scored a short-handed goal in the victory.

The Greyhound opened the scoring 11:15 into the first after Quinn McKenzie scored his fourth goal in two games through on a breakaway. Carson Andrew chipped the puck to McKenzie who caught it with speed at the line to get the primary assist, with Spencer Evans getting the secondary assist on the play.

After 1: SAG 0 - 1 SOO (Total Shots: 7-13)

Opening the second period, Carson Andrew scored after a dish from Quinn McKenzie just 21 seconds into the period for a 2-0 lead.

At 4:18 of the second period, Andrew netted another one for the Greyhounds unassisted, giving the Soo a 3-0 lead at home.

Three minutes later, Saginaw responded on the penalty kill, with Liam Storch scoring an unassisted shorthanded goal. Sebastien Gervais led the forechecking pressure that caused the turnover, and the Spirit made it 3-1.

Saginaw wasted no time scoring 67 seconds later, with Trevor Theuer scoring his first of the preseason on a rebound from Dima Zhilkin.

Saginaw continued the pressure, tying the game 13:26 into the second with Dima Zhilkin scoring his eighth of the preseason. Levi Harper got the primary assist through his shot from the point, and the secondary assist was Nikita Klepov's ninth in just five preseason games.

After letting up three straight goals, the Greyhounds responded with a shorthanded goal at 17:17.

After 2: SAG 3 - 4 SOO (2nd period shots 10 - 13 Total shots 17 - 26)

Early in the third period, Ryan Hanrahan scored for Saginaw to tie up the game, with assists from Brody Pepoy and James Guo.

Just two minutes later, Nikita Kelpov scored his first of the preseason on a partial breakaway to give Saginaw the 5-4 lead.

Dima Zhilkin got his third point of the night (1G-2A) after Graydon Jones scored his first for Saginaw at 11:57, with Egor Barabanov getting the secondary assist.

Shortly after, Nikita Klepov scored his second goal of the night, giving Saginaw a 7-4 lead at 13:26. Sebastian Gervais picked up the primary assist, with Levi Harper claiming his third helper of the night.

With 1:26 left in the game, Liam Storch scored his second goal of the game into an empty net. Sebastien Gervais picked up the assist as the Spirit went ahead 8-4.

In the dying moments of the third, Tate Vader scored his first of the preseason at 19:20, with an assist from Charlie Hilton.

Final: SAG 8 - 5 SOO (3rd period shots 10 - 6 Total shots 27-32)

Powerplays: SAG 2/6 SOO 0/5

Goaltenders: SAG Kaleb Papineau (27 saves, 32 shots) SOO Noah Tegelaar (8 saves 10 shots) William Caputaro (11 saves, 16 shots)

Saginaw starts the regular season this Friday, September 19th at the GFL Memorial Gardens against the Soo Greyhounds. Puck drop is at 7:07pm.







