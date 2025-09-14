Spitfires Power Past Firebirds in 8-5 Preseason Victory

Published on September 14, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







The Windsor Spitfires' offense was firing on all cylinders Sunday afternoon, skating to an 8-5 win over the Flint Firebirds in preseason action on September 14.

The Spitfires wasted little time setting the tone, striking early and often building momentum. Windsor's balanced attack saw contributions from up and down the lineup, with multiple players finding the scoresheet in what turned into the team's most productive offensive outing of the exhibition schedule.

Flint pushed back in spurts, capitalizing on their powerplay to keep things close, but Windsor's depth proved to be the difference. The Spitfires showcased their speed and puck movement in transition, overwhelming the Firebirds with sustained pressure and timely scoring.

Windsor's goaltending held strong in the third period, shutting the door after Flint threatened to rally late. The victory highlighted the Spitfires' ability to respond to adversity and finish with authority, giving fans plenty to be excited about ahead of the regular season.

With the 8-5 win, Windsor continues to build confidence as they prepare for opening night. The team will look to carry this offensive surge forward as preseason action winds down.

Spitfires key contributors included Ethan Garden with 3 goals and Max Brocklehurst had two goals.

The regular season starts on Friday in Sarnia.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from September 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.