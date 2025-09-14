Generals' Preseason Concludes in Barrie against Colts

Published on September 14, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - Before the 2025-26 regular season begins, the Oshawa Generals make a stop in Barrie for one last exhibition game against the Colts this afternoon at 2:00 pm.

The Gens are coming off a tough 7-2 loss to the Kitchener Rangers on the road Friday night. Nick Frasca and Sam Roberts scored Oshawa's two goals.

Oshawa enters its sixth and final exhibition game with a 1-4-0-0 record, while Barrie comes in with a 2-3-0-0 record.

The Generals look to not only finalize their roster after today's game but end their preseason strong and head into the regular season on a positive note.

Oshawa's regular season kicks off on September 18th as the Generals head to North Bay to take on the Battalion, before returning home for the home opener on September 21st against the Kingston Frontenacs.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from September 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.