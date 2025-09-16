Generals Acquire Goalie Jaden Cholette from Knights
Published on September 16, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Oshawa Generals News Release
Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals have acquired goalie Jaden Cholette from the London Knights.
Cholette, a native of Gloucester, On., spent the 2024/25 season in the BCHL playing 33 games for the Cranbrook Bucks, picking up a record of 18-13-2 with a 2.95 GAA and a .908 SV%.
The Generals have sent a 2029 conditional 15th-round pick in return for the 19-year-old netminder.
The Generals' regular season kicks off on September 18th as the Generals head to North Bay to take on the Battalion, before returning home for the home opener on September 21st against the Kingston Frontenacs. Single-game tickets are on sale now!
