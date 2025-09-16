Fronts this Week: Opening Week Is Finally Here

Published on September 16, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Friday, September 19th - vs Ottawa 67's - Home Opener - Presented by: Scotiabank

The time has finally arrived - it's Home Opening week! Your Kingston Frontenacs are opening up their 2025-26 campaign against the Ottawa 67's this Friday night on home ice at Slush Puppie Place.

We always go big for our Home Opener and that's not changing this year as our Home Opener Tailgate Party returns from 5:00-6:30PM on The Tragically Hip Way! Fans will be treated to live music from Abby Stewart, we'll have inflatables and games for kids and families, the debut of the brand new Frontenacs 'Fan Brew' from Riverhead Brewery, and the Gino's Pizza food truck will be on site! For full Tailgate Party details, click here.

The first 1000 fans through the door on Friday night will receive a 16×20 Tyler Hopkins poster thanks to our friends at Scotiabank! Make sure you're here early to get your hands on an amazing giveaway. Scotiabank will also be giving away scarves upon entry to fans.

Visiting Players to Watch:

Filip Ekberg (CAR)

Cooper Foster (PIT)

Kohyn Eshkawkogan (Top Prospect for the 2026 NHL Draft)

Nathan Amidovski (Top Prospect for the 2026 NHL Draft)

Brock Chitaroni (3rd overall pick from the 2025 OHL Priority Selection)

The Rest of The Week:

at Oshawa - Sunday, September 21st at 6:05PM

