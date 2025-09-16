2025-26 Season Preview: Guelph Storm by the Ontario Hockey League

The Guelph Storm (21-38-5-4) enter the 2025-26 season with plenty of intrigue as they look to establish themselves as a consistent contender. Breakout candidates include Quinn Beauchesne, who is expected to take on a larger role offensively from the blue line, and forward Parker Snelgrove, whose speed, relentlessness, and chemistry with imports Belehorsky and Haponenko could lead to a big jump in production. All eyes will also be on second-overall pick Jaakko Wycisk, a dynamic forward who showcased skill and poise in the preseason and is projected to grow into a cornerstone piece for the franchise. Also leading the way upfront is newly minted captain Charlie Paquette, coming off a breakout campaign where he established himself as a top-line threat and vocal leader - one capable of pushing toward the 40-goal mark in his OA season.

The biggest questions for the Storm lie in their ability to defend as a younger, offensively skilled blue line settles in, and whether underperforming veterans can emerge to provide consistent secondary scoring. The status of Jett Luchanko also looms large, with his return - or absence - potentially dictating the team's centre depth and top-line stability. But if all of the pieces fall correctly, keep an eye on Guelph, who could take a significant step forward in the Western Conference race.

Recent Transactions:

*- denotes conditional draft pick

DATE TEAM TRANSF. TO TEAM TRANSF.

Aug. 22 GUE Justin Bottineau BRAM BRAM 12 2028

Jun. 30 GUE GUE 1 2025 Import FLNT FLNT 2 2025 Import

OSH 3 2026

PBO 6 2026

OSH 2 2027

OS 3 2028

Jun. 10 KGN Ethan Miedema GUE GUE 14 2027

BFD 2 2026*

WSR 5 2026*

SAG 3 2027*

Five Questions Heading Into 2025-26:

After missing the playoffs last season, the Guelph Storm enter 2025-26 with a young defensive core and plenty of intrigue about what lies ahead. To gain insight into the biggest storylines, we asked three media members who closely cover the team to share their thoughts on what to expect this year.

1. Who is your breakout candidate?

Tony Saxon (Reporter, Guelph Today): Quinn Beauchesne - He has spun his wheels a bit in his first two seasons in the league, but appears to be maturing as a player and ready to take that next step. Wil McFadden, one of the premier offensive players in his draft class, should also take a big jump in production.

Ryan Drury (Play-by-play, Rogers TV): Parker Snelgrove - I really like Parker's game and the way he brings energy to his line through skating and relentlessness. He's got great hands, just watch his first career goal, and he can make smart plays in quick succession. He's skated a lot in the preseason with imports Belehorsky and Haponenko, and that's a line with loads of speed and skill. Snelgrove should see a big-time point jump this year.

Mark Pare (Colour commentator, Rogers TV): Quinn Beauchesne - If he fires the puck like he did during the preseason, look out! Expect the moon man to be a PP QB and be more of a focus on the blueline. He is poised to be a name we talk about a lot more in 2025-26 if the Penguins prospect plays his cards right.

2. What's the Storm's biggest question mark entering 2025-26?

Saxon: Will some of the team's underperforming third and fourth-year forwards emerge offensively? Will Jett Luchanko be traded? Does older mean better? Do they fill the third OA spot?

Drury: Can they defend? - The blue line last year, to be fair, had a lot of injuries and inconsistent play time together. However, the blue line is now younger and possesses a wealth of offensive skill. However, people will wonder if they can defend well enough as a unit. I'm excited to find out.

Pare: Where does Jett Luchanko end up? - The top line centre spot remains an unknown. Will Jett Luchanko return from the Flyers? Who will take on that top-line centre role if he doesn't? Is there a trade to be had, or can someone on the team step up to fill that role for the full 68-game season?

3. Who will the Storm's top NHL Draft prospect be by the end of the season?

Saxon: Carter Stevens - He's got good size, plays a north/south pro-style game and has a nose for the net.

Drury: Zach Jovanovski - If the Storm's defence improves, and this kid piggybacks off of what he did as a rookie, it's highly likely Zack Jovanovski could be the highest-rated Storm prospect for the draft. Big kid, confident, has all the tools and demeanour to play goal at a really high level.

Pare: Carter Stevens - Carter took amazing strides in his rookie year, and is tough as nails in front of the net, scoring a number of his goals two feet away on tips and rebounds. Sounds like a young Charlie Paquette, who developed into an all-around threat quickly. I'm excited (and I'm sure NHL scouts are excited) to see what the next level of his game looks like, and if Carter is heading down the same path.

4. Which new addition are you most excited to see?

Saxon: Jaakko Wycisk - Second overall pick, Jaakko Wycisk is the real deal. Tied for the team lead in points in the pre-season and should be a top-six forward by November.

Drury: Jaakko Wycisk - Already got some eyes on him during the camp and some preseason action. He's already so strong on his skates, has dynamite hands and is driven to make something happen every shift. Really impressive poise for a kid that young. Storm fans are gonna love this kid.

Pare: Jaakko Wycisk - The second overall pick will be the nucleus of the Storm for the next few seasons. He showed flashes of brilliance in the preseason, including an end-to-end goal that showcased his confidence with the puck. His edge work is top-notch. How will it translate to the major junior level? Many are excited to find that out.

5. Who will the Storm's MVP be in 2025-26?

Saxon: Charlie Paquette - He emerged as a top offensive force in the second half of last season, is the team's new captain and carries a true passion for the game.

Drury: Charlie Paquette - I think the safe bet has to be newly minted captain Charlie Paquette. We both actually entered the league full-time in the same year. So I've watched "Good Luck Chuck" grow from a 16-year-old bang and crash guy to a top-line scoring threat and incredible leader. His work ethic demands respect and a high level of work from teammates. He sets the tone and scores big goals. And brings everyone to the fight with him. He'd be my safe bet for MVP, and I think he can score 40 plus.

Pare: Charlie Paquette - The captain is the last remaining player from the top line last year. He has game-changing ability and can score in many different ways. Look for him to score 30 again this year and lead the team in scoring. With the right combination and chemistry, perhaps he hits 40 goals in his OA season?







